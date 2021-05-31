COVID-19 exposures: Several more warning notices posted by B.C. grocery stores, pharmacies

Another eight COVID-19 exposure warnings have been posted by grocery stores and pharmacies across B.C. in recent days.

Since Friday, parent companies Loblaws, Sobeys and T&T Supermarkets have all posted notices online after employees in some stores tested positive for the disease.

The latest notices were posted at:

T&T Supermarket at 458 Southwest Marine Dr. in Vancouver. A notice was posted on May 28; the employee last worked on May 18.

Thrifty Foods at 311 Edgemont Blvd. in North Vancouver. A notice was posted on May 28; the employee last worked on May 23.

Safeway at 697 Bernard Ave. in Kelowna. A notice was posted on May 28; the employee last worked on May 22.

Real Canadian Superstore at 8195 120th St. in Delta. A notice was posted on May 29; the employee last worked on May 24.

Real Canadian Superstore at 910 Columbia St. West in Kamloops. A notice was posted on May 30; the employee last worked on May 24.

Real Canadian Superstore at 350 Southeast Marine Dr. in Vancouver. A notice was posted on May 30; the employee last worked on May 23.

Real Canadian Superstore at 2280 Baron Rd. in Kelowna. A notice was posted on May 30; the employee last worked on May 26.

Real Canadian Superstore at 32136 Lougheed Hwy. in Mission. A notice was posted on May 30; the employee last worked on May 19.

The number of exposure notices being posted in B.C. grocery stores each week does appear to be declining as daily COVID-19 case counts are also falling in the province.

As of last Friday, the rolling average of daily case counts was 330, which is the lowest it's been since Nov. 6.

As well, more people in the community – including grocery store employees – have received at least one vaccine dose against the disease.

T&T Supermarket says, as of May 28, 83 per cent of its 5,300 staff has received at least one dose. Loblaws and Sobeys haven't posted vaccination rates for their employees.

"We will continue to do all that we can to keep a safe working and shopping environment for all our colleagues and customers," a notice on T&T's website says.

"We'd like to remind customers that even if you're vaccinated, T&T will continue to mandate wearing masks while shopping."

Earlier in the month, people working in grocery stores aged 18 and older were given early access to vaccines as essential workers. Now, everyone aged 12 and older in the province can register for a dose.