COVID-19 exposures: These are the latest B.C. flights with the coronavirus on board

The B.C. Centre for Disease Control has added 26 more flights with COVID-19 cases on board to its exposures list so far this week.

The centre added nine flights on Sunday, nine more on Monday and eight on Tuesday. Most of the recent additions took off from or landed at a B.C. airport during the month of April, adding to the province's already record-breaking number of flight exposures during the month.

Details of the most recently added flights follow.

April 18: Air Canada flight 224 from Vancouver to Calgary (rows 21 to 27)

April 18: Air Canada/Jazz flight 8066 from Victoria to Vancouver (rows 10 to 16)

April 25: WestJet flight 126 from Vancouver to Calgary (rows two to eight)

April 26: Air Canada/Jazz flight 8408 from Kelowna to Calgary (rows eight to 14)

April 26: Air Canada flight 202 from Vancouver to Calgary (rows 12 to 16)

April 26: WestJet flight 126 from Vancouver to Calgary (rows one to seven)

April 27: WestJet flight 3115 from Calgary to Victoria (rows five to 11)

April 27: WestJet flight 3342 from Calgary to Kelowna (rows seven to 13)

April 27: Canadian North Airlines flight 5T1541 from Terrace to Vancouver (rows not reported)

April 27: WestJet flight 126 from Vancouver to Calgary (rows 12 to 18)

April 27: Air Canada flight 306 from Vancouver to Montreal (rows 18 to 24)

April 28: Air Canada/Jazz flight 8188 from Fort St. John to Vancouver (rows three to nine)

April 28: WestJet flight 3109 from Calgary to Nanaimo (rows nine to 15)

April 28: WestJet flight 129 from Calgary to Vancouver (rows 20 to 26)

April 28: WestJet flight 3375 from Calgary to Kelowna (rows one to six)

April 28: Air Canada flight 215 from Calgary to Vancouver (rows 12 to 20 and 26 to 32)

April 28: Air Canada/Jazz flight 8261 from Vancouver to Nanaimo (rows two to eight)

April 28: Air Canada/Jazz flight 8420 from Vancouver to Kelowna (rows one to seven)

April 29: WestJet flight 3295 from Calgary to Victoria (rows nine to 15)

April 29: Air Canada flight 225 from Calgary to Vancouver (rows 14 to 20)

April 29: Air Canada/Jazz flight 8405 from Calgary to Kelowna (rows one to seven)

April 29: WestJet flight 139 from Calgary to Vancouver (rows nine to 15)

April 29: Air Canada flight 128 from Vancouver to Toronto (rows 31 to 37)

April 29: Air Canada flight 293 from Fort St. John to Vancouver (rows 21 to 27)

May 1: Air France flight 74 from Paris to Vancouver (rows 23 to 28)

May 2: Air Canada flight 4 from Tokyo-Narita to Vancouver (rows 18 to 23)

Anyone who was on any of the listed flights should self-monitor for symptoms of the coronavirus, seeking testing and self-isolating if any develop, according to the BCCDC.

Passengers who were seated in the listed rows are considered to be at greater risk because of their proximity to a confirmed case of COVID-19.

Studies suggest that coronavirus transmission on airplanes is rare, though there are examples of it happening.

International travellers bound for Canada are required to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test before boarding their flights. They're also required to self-isolate for 14 days upon arriving in the country, and must spend the first three nights of their quarantine in a government-approved hotel awaiting the results of a second COVID-19 test.

No such rules exist for domestic travellers bound for B.C., though health officials have been strongly discouraging non-essential travel within Canada for months.

Last month, B.C. also introduced restrictions on travel within the province, with fines of $575 possible for those found to have left their health regions for non-essential reasons.

B.C. health officials do not directly contact everyone who was on a flight with a case of COVID-19 on board. Instead, public notifications are posted on the BCCDC website.