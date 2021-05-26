COVID-19 exposures: These are the latest B.C. flights with the coronavirus on board

The B.C. Centre for Disease Control has added 10 more flights to its list of COVID-19 exposures.

The centre added six flights on Monday and four more on Tuesday. Combined with the six added on Sunday, the latest additions bring the total for the week to 16 so far.

The newly added flights all took off from or landed at a B.C. airport between May 10 and May 21. Details of the affected flights follow.

May 10: Canadian North flight 5T1500 from Edmonton to Terrace (rows not reported)

May 12: Air Canada/Jazz flight 8402 from Kelowna to Calgary (rows not reported)

May 18: WestJet flight 100 from Vancouver to Calgary (rows 12 to 18)

May 19: Air Canada flight 104 from Vancouver to Toronto (rows 36 to 42)

May 20: Philippine Airlines flight 116 from Manila to Vancouver (rows 61 to 65)

May 20: North Cariboo flight 2010 from Fort St. John to Kelowna (rows not reported)

May 20: Flair flight 8813 from Calgary to Vancouver (rows eight to 14)

May 20: North Cariboo Air flight 2012 from Fort St. John to Nanaimo (rows two to eight)

May 21: WestJet flight 124 from Vancouver to Calgary (rows 17 to 23)

May 21: AeroMexico flight 696 from Mexico City to Vancouver (rows not reported)

Anyone who was on any of the flights listed should self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19, seeking testing and self-isolating if any develop, according to the BCCDC.

Passengers who were seated in the rows listed are considered to be at greater risk because of their proximity to a confirmed case of the coronavirus.

While studies have shown that the risk of contracting COVID-19 on an airplane is low, there have been examples of on-board transmission. Travel is also one of the main ways the coronavirus has spread to new regions throughout the pandemic.

B.C.'s restart plan, announced Tuesday, continues the long-standing recommendation against non-essential travel within Canada. It also extends intraprovincial travel restrictions that prohibit travel between three broad zones within B.C.

The province's travel restrictions will be lifted when B.C. enters step two of its restart plan, a change that could come as early as June 15.

Recreational travel within Canada will no longer be discouraged once B.C. enters step three of the plan, which could start as early as July 1.

The timing of the steps in B.C.'s restart plan is subject to continued declines in case numbers and hospitalizations and continued increases in vaccinations against COVID-19.

B.C. health officials do not directly contact everyone who may have been exposed to the coronavirus on an airplane. Instead, public exposure notifications are published on the BCCDC website.