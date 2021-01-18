More COVID-19 exposure warnings have been posted at B.C. grocery stores and pharmacies after employees recently tested positive for the disease.

Both Loblaws and Sobeys – parent companies that operate several grocery and pharmacy chains in the province – posted warnings over the past several days.

Here are the latest exposure notices:

Safeway at 1611 Davie St. in Vancouver. A notice was posted on Jan. 14; the employee last worked on Jan. 11.

Real Canadian Superstore at 45779 Luckakuck Way in Chilliwack. A notice was posted on Jan. 15, the employee last worked on Jan. 17.

Shoppers Drug Mart at 7538 120th St. in Surrey. A notice was posted on Jan. 16; the employee last worked on Jan. 13.

Wholesale Club at 221 Highway 16 West in Burns Lake. A notice was posted on Jan. 16; the employee last worked on Jan. 5.

Shoppers Drug Mart at 2490 Marine Dr. in West Vancouver. A notice was posted on Jan. 16; the employee last worked on Jan. 9.

Safeway at 2850 Shaughnessy St. in Port Coquitlam. A notice was posted on Jan. 16; the employee last worked on Jan. 8.

Safeway at 6564 East Hastings St. in Burnaby. A notice was posted on Jan. 16; the employee last worked on Dec. 28.

Safeway at 8860 152 St. in Surrey. A notice was posted on Jan. 17; the employee last worked on Jan. 9.

FreshCo at 451 Oliver St. in Williams Lake. A notice was posted on Jan. 17; the employee last worked on Jan. 13.

Safeway at 4300 32 St. in Vernon. A notice was posted on Jan. 18; the employee last worked on Jan. 12.

Your Independent Grocer at 8200 Bear Paw Trail in Whistler. A notice was posted on Jan. 18; the employee last worked on Jan. 15.

"Given the important role we play in our communities, we are prepared for all possible situations, including a positive test for COVID-19 in our stores," a notice on the Loblaws website says.

"In these cases, we work closely with public health and follow their guidance to ensure proper notification of close contacts and required cleaning and sanitization in our stores."

While the risk of transmission tends to be low in these cases, the companies say they post notices in an effort to remain transparent. However, some companies don't post notices unless directed to do so by local health authorities.

Both Loblaws and Sobeys keep their exposure notices online for two weeks.