Several more COVID-19 exposure warnings have been posted at grocery stores and pharmacies across B.C. after employees at those locations tested positive for the disease.

Parent companies Loblaws and Sobeys both posted multiple warnings over the past two days.

The latest exposure notices were posted at:

Shoppers Drug Mart at 700 Tranquille Rd. in Kamloops. A notice was posted on Feb. 24; the employee last worked on Feb. 19.

Your Independent Grocer at 2068 Willoughby Dr. in Langley. A notice was posted on Feb. 24; the employee last worked on Feb. 19.

No Frills at 1401 Alaska Ave. in Dawson Creek. A notice was posted on Feb. 24; the employee last worked on Feb. 15.

Shoppers Drug Mart at 1125 Davie St. in Vancouver. A notice was posted on Feb. 24; the employee last worked on Feb. 19.

Real Canadian Superstore at 2155 Ferry Ave. in Prince George. A notice was posted on Feb. 24 about two employees; they last worked on Feb. 12 and Feb. 13.

Safeway at 6401 120 St. in Delta. A notice was posted on Feb. 24; the employee last worked on Feb. 18.

Thrifty Foods at 1551 Cliffe Ave. in Courtenay. A notice was posted on Feb. 24; the employee last worked on Feb. 20.

Real Canadian Superstore at 291 Cowichan Way in Duncan. A notice was posted on Feb. 25 about multiple employees and their last days of work weren't provided.

The union representing grocery and retail workers, United Food and Commercial Workers Local 1518, says it's noticed an uptick in COVID-19 cases among its members.

President Kim Novak says anxiety is increasing among workers as faster-spreading variants of the disease has reached B.C. and says essential workers should be prioritized next in the province's vaccine distribution plan.

In these particular exposure events, the risk of transmission to customers tends to be low, but the companies say they post the details in an effort to remain transparent. Some other companies, however, don't post notices unless directed to do so by local health authorities.

The companies say they work closely with public health and follow guidance on notification and sanitization in the event of an exposure.

Loblaws and Sobeys both keep their exposure warnings online for two weeks.