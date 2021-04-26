COVID-19 exposures: These B.C. grocery stores, pharmacies recently posted warnings

Several more warning notices have been posted at B.C. grocery stores and pharmacies over the past five days after employees at some locations recently tested positive for COVID-19.

The notices were issued by parent companies Loblaws, Sobeys and T&T Supermarket, warning of possible exposure to the disease.

The latest notices were posted at:

Real Canadian Superstore at 350 Southeast Marine Dr. in Vancouver. A notice was posted on April 22; the employee last worked on April 13.

Real Canadian Superstore at 4651 No. 3 Rd. in Richmond. A notice was posted on April 22; the employee last worked on April 16.

Safeway at 2601 Westview Dr. in North Vancouver. A notice was posted on April 22; the employee last worked on April 15.

Safeway at 1611 Davie St. in Vancouver. A notice was posted on April 22; the employee last worked on April 18.

T&T Supermarket at 2200 Park Royal South in West Vancouver. A notice was posted on April 23; the employee last worked on April 21.

Safeway at 15355 24 Ave. in Surrey. A notice was posted on April 23; the employee last worked on April 18.

Shoppers Drug Mart at 7538 120th St. in Surrey. A notice was posted on April 23; the employee last worked on April 18.

Shoppers Drug Mart at 3215 St. Johns St. in Port Moody. A notice was posted on April 24; the employee last worked on April 20.

Real Canadian Superstore at 32136 Lougheed Hwy. in Mission. A notice was posted on April 24; the employee last worked on April 13.

Shoppers Drug Mart at 17790 Hwy. 10 in Surrey. A notice was posted on April 25; the employee last worked on April 22.

Real Canadian Superstore at 14650 10th Ave. in Surrey. A notice was posted on April 25 about four employees; they last worked on April 15, April 17 and April 22.

Real Canadian Superstore at 7550 King George Blvd. in Surrey. A notice was posted on April 25 about two employees; they last worked on April 14 and April 19.

Real Canadian Superstore at 45779 Luckakuck Way in Chilliwack. A notice was posted on April 25; the employee last worked on April 18.

Real Canadian Superstore at 19851 Willowbrook Dr. in Langley. A notice was posted on April 25 about two employees; they last worked on April 13 and April 18.

Shoppers Drug Mart at 1301 Main St. in Penticton. A notice was posted on April 26; the employee last worked on April 22.

On April 12, a new public health order permitted WorkSafeBC prevention officers to begin serving businesses with shutdown orders after three or more employees test positive for the disease.

The closures last for at least 10 days, but some workplaces can avoid being shuttered if it's determined to be "in the overriding public interest" to keep them open, according to health officials. It doesn't appear any grocery stores in B.C. have been forced to close since the health order was announced.

Even without closing, the companies say they work closely with public health and follow guidance on notification and sanitization in the event of an exposure.