COVID-19 exposures: These B.C. grocery stores recently posted warnings

Several more notices warning of possible exposure to COVID-19 have been posted at grocery stores across B.C.

The latest notices were posted by parent companies Loblaws, Sobeys and T&T Supermarket in recent days after employees at local stores tested positive.

The latest alerts are for:

FreshCo at 7450 120 St. in Surrey. A notice was posted on April 5; the employee last worked on April 1.

FreshCo at 10151 No. 3 Rd. in Richmond. A notice was posted on April 6; the employee last worked on April 2.

FreshCo at 3417 30th Ave. in Vernon. A notice was posted on April 6; the employee last worked on April 3.

T&T Supermarket at 2200 Park Royal South in West Vancouver. A notice was posted on April 6; the employee last worked on April 3.

Real Canadian Superstore at 3185 Grandview Hwy. in Vancouver. A notice was posted on April 6; the employee last worked on March 27.

Real Canadian Superstore at 14650 104th St. in Surrey. A notice was posted on April 6 about two employees; they last worked on March 31.

Real Canadian Superstore at 2155 Ferry Ave. in Prince George. A notice was posted on April 6 about two employees; they last worked on March 27 and March 31.

Real Canadian Superstore at 32136 Lougheed Hwy. in Mission. A notice was posted on April 7 about three employees; they last worked on March 27 and April 4.

Real Canadian Superstore at 19800 Lougheed Hwy. in Pitt Meadows. A notice was posted on April 8 about two employees; they last worked on March 27 and April 5.

Real Canadian Superstore at 333 Seymour Blvd. in North Vancouver. A notice was posted on April 8 about four employees; they last worked on March 25, March 27 and April 1.

Personal information about employees is never shared in these warning notices, the companies say.

While the risk of transmission to customers tends to be low in these cases, the companies say they post the details in an effort to remain transparent. Some other companies, however, don't post notices unless directed to do so by local health authorities.

The companies say they work closely with public health and follow guidance on notification and sanitization in the event of an exposure.