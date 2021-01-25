More notices warning of possible COVID-19 exposures have been posted at grocery stores and pharmacies across the province after store employees recently tested positive for the disease.

Loblaws, Sobeys and T&T Supermarkets all posted warnings over the past week.

The latest notices are for:

Shoppers Drug Mart at 1006 Homer St. in Vancouver. A notice was posted on Jan. 19; the employee last worked on Jan. 15.

Thrifty Foods at 845 Marine Dr. in North Vancouver. A notice was posted on Jan. 20; the employee last worked on Jan. 17.

Real Canadian Superstore at 8195 120th St. in Delta. A notice was posted on Jan. 21; the employee last worked on Jan. 13.

Real Canadian Superstore at 291 Cowichan Way in Duncan. A notice was posted on Jan. 22; the employee last worked on Jan. 16.

T&T Supermarket at 458 Southwest Marine Dr. in Vancouver. A notice was posted on Jan. 23; the employee last worked on Jan. 17.

Real Canadian Superstore at 910 Columbia St. West in Kamloops. A notice was posted on Jan. 24; the employee last worked on Jan. 11.

Real Canadian Superstore at 1301 Lougheed Hwy. in Coquitlam. A notice was posted on Jan. 24 about two employees; they last worked on Jan. 16 and 17.

Real Canadian Superstore at 2210 Main St. in Penticton. A notice was posted on Jan. 24; the employee last worked on Jan. 21.

Real Canadian Superstore at 19851 Willowbrook Dr. in Langley. A notice was posted on Jan. 25; the employee last worked on Jan. 20.

While the risk of transmission tends to be low in these cases, the companies say they post notices in an effort to remain transparent. Some companies, however, don't post notices unless directed to do so by local health authorities.

Loblaws, T&T Supermarkets and Sobeys all keep their exposure notices online for two weeks.