'COVID-19 fatigue' could lead to low moods, more anxiety and public health measures being ignored: B.C. researcher

With most of B.C.'s COVID-19 restrictions renewed for several more weeks, some might be feeling especially exhausted by the latest wave of the pandemic.

The tiredness resulting from theses cycles has been referred to by some as "COVID fatigue," and one researcher at the University of British Columbia says it can lead to some people relaxing the way they follow health guidelines.

"In my mind, COVID fatigue is a reaction to chronic stress. So people are feeling low mood, irritable, anxious, people get their hopes up and their hopes dashed," Dr. Steven Taylor, a psychiatry professor at UBC told CTV Morning Live Thursday.

"What goes along with that for some people is a gradual inclination to ignore social distancing guidelines … people are inherently gregarious and social and lockdown requires people to inhibit that tendency so it wears people down over time."

Taylor said there are certain people who might feel even more exhausted by the ongoing pandemic. One group includes people who already have anxiety, depression or mood disorders that could be exacerbated by the uncertainty of COVID-19.

How people are impacted during the pandemic can also worsen fatigue. For example, those who develop a severe illness, have significant financial issues or are isolated can experience extra stress.

Taylor said it's important people support others in their community, especially those who are more vulnerable.

"If you're in prison or your homeless, you have a completely different experience to somebody that's living in a luxurious mansion," Taylor said.

"We're not all in this together, but we can help one another. We can think about reaching out and increasing community altruism because that's one thing that's important in getting through this."

And for the future, Taylor hopes more mental health resources and supports are made available.

"The system needs an overhaul," he said. "If not for this pandemic, then for the next one."

Dr. Steven Taylor's comments were part of an interview on CTV Morning Live. Watch the full interview in the video player above.