COVID-19 field hospital at Vancouver Convention Centre to close
The makeshift hospital at the Vancouver Convention Centre, which was repurposed with COVID-19 overflow beds, is being shut down without ever taking patients.
Vancouver Coastal Health says it has approval from the Health Ministry to close the 271-bed site, one of several alternative care sites established as the threat of COVID-19 loomed last year.
Health Minister Adrian Dix says in a statement it's fortunate the site didn't have to be activated and it's great to see the centre poised to return to its original, vibrant space.
The announcement comes as COVID-19 hospitalizations trend downward in B.C. with 66 patients currently being treated, including 14 in intensive care.
There were 33 new COVID-19 cases reported on Tuesday, for a total of 145,775 since the pandemic began.
Vancouver Coastal Health says the process to close the makeshift hospital should be complete by Friday, although there are plans to support its remobilization if needed.
The Canadian Press
