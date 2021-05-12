COVID-19 fines: More than 100 violation tickets handed out over a 2-week period in B.C.

Dozens more tickets have been handed out to people breaking COVID-19 rules in B.C. in recent weeks, the latest provincial data shows.

In a news release Tuesday, also announcing the state of emergency had once again been renewed in B.C., the province revealed another 117 tickets were handed out between April 24 and May 7.

"Most British Columbians have been doing their part to stay close to home and follow public health guidance, and that commitment is showing as the number of cases and hospitalizations begin to ease," Solicitor General Mike Farnworth said in the news release.

Since the fines were first introduced on Aug. 21 last year, a total of 1,974 tickets have been issued in the province.

Of the 117 new tickets, more than half were $230 fines given to individuals who didn't comply with public health orders. The 67 tickets in that category totalled $15,410. As well, 15 $575 tickets were given to individuals who promoted or attended a non-compliant event.

Another 33 $2,300 fines were issued to business owners or event organizers breaking the health order on gatherings and one was a $2,300 ticket given for breaking the food and liquor serving premises order.

The first $575 ticket for breaking rules on travel in the province was also given during that period. That public health order prohibiting non-essential travel outside specific regions in B.C. was first introduced on April 23.

"We're not through this yet, and everyone must continue to follow the rules or face enforcement," Farnworth said.

"More importantly, by following orders for the next while and avoiding non-essential travel, you'll be doing your part to get us all through this sooner.”

As well, during that two-week period, 15 more Quarantine Act violation tickets were issued, totalling $36,742. Since the pandemic began, 153 of those tickets have been handed out across the province.

The current public health order limiting indoor social gatherings remains in place in B.C. Groups of up to 10 people are allowed to gather but only outdoors. Indoor dining at restaurants is prohibited until after the May long weekend, as are group adult fitness classes.