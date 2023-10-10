COVID-19, flu and RSV vaccinations in Alberta: What you need to know

Bookings for COVID-19 shots opened to Albertans on Tuesday with the shots being administered starting Oct. 16.

The vaccine being offered is the XBB.1.5 vaccine and is available to those six months of age and older.

There are no authorized COVID-19 vaccines available for children under six months of age.

Dr. Craig Jenne, an infectious disease specialist and associate professor at the University of Calgary, says the XBB.1.5 vaccine is showing better protection against currently circulating strains of COVID-19.

"However, the previous ones still guard against severe disease, so we're really discussing two things: preventing infection and prevention against severe disease. Any of the COVID-19 shots right now continue to protect against severe disease, the most recent ones are better at preventing the actual infection."

HOW TO BOOK

Appointments for the COVID-19 vaccine can be booked at pharmacies for anyone five years old and up through an online booking tool, or by calling Health Link by dialing 811.

Many pharmacies are also accepting walk-in appointments for anyone five years old and older.

Children under five need to book an appointment through Alberta Health Services clinics.

WHEN TO BOOK

To get the shot, it is recommended that you've waited at least three months since receiving your last COVID-19 dose. It is also recommended you wait three months from a positive COVID-19 test before receiving the shot.

CAN I GET THE FLU SHOT AT THE SAME TIME?

You can receive your COVID-19 and influenza vaccines, and other routine immunizations, at the same time.

You don't need to book a separate influenza appointment, but must inform the practitioner during your COVID-19 vaccination appointment that you which to receive both.

However, the province's online booking tool does warn that not all locations offering COVID-19 vaccines will have all influenza vaccines, so you're encouraged to confirm with the pharmacy.

WHO CAN BOOK?

The vaccine is available for anyone six months and older, but according to the province, it is particularly important for those at increased risk of infection or severe disease, including:

Adults 65 or older;

Residents of long-term care homes and other congregate living settings;

Individuals with underlying medical conditions or compromised immune systems that place them at higher risk of severe COVID-19;

Individuals who are pregnant;

Individuals in or from First Nations, Métis and Inuit communities;

Members of racialized and other equity-denied communities; and

People who provide essential community services and healthcare workers.

Jenne says while it's important to focus the vaccines on these populations, the immunization also prevents them from spreading the illness to others.

"We're still losing more people to COVID than we do even in a horrible flu year, so this remains a nasty virus, it remains one that is impacting Albertans and tragically taking lives here."

Jenne encourages anyone who doesn't think they need to get the shot because they believe they have a healthy immune system to reconsider.

"I think what we're losing sight of, is the vaccine still prevents you from transmitting the disease to an at-risk person. So, if you have older family members, if you have somebody in an at-risk category, if you take transit, if you buy groceries, you are the way the virus will get those people," he says.

WHAT ABOUT RSV VACCINES?

The new vaccine for respiratory syncytial virus, commonly called RSV, became available to pharmacies across Alberta in September.

However, the cost comes out of pocket for those eligible to receive it, which is roughly $300 for the single dose.

Health Canada approved the vaccine in early August for people aged 60 and over, but it is currently not covered by Alberta Health.

The virus is highly contagious and spreads through inhalation of respiratory particles or by touching surfaces that are contaminated by the virus.

COVID-19 CASES IN ALBERTA

According to the Alberta government's respiratory virus dashboard, launched earlier this month, some case numbers are on the rise across the province as we enter the respiratory virus illness season.

According to the latest numbers, between Sept. 24 and Sept. 30, there were 2,501 COVID-19 cases, 90 influenza cases and 38 RSV cases in Alberta.

In that time period, eight people died from COVID-19, out of a total of 40 deaths this season.

One person died from influenza, the first death in Alberta from the virus this season.