COVID-19 forces Saskatoon Blades to postpone games
CTV Saskatoon
Matt Young
More Saskatoon Blades games will have to be rescheduled as COVID continues to impact the Western Hockey League (WHL).
The WHL has announced the Blades are not able to field a full team because nine players are currently on the WHL COVID-19 Protocol list.
It’s not known which players are in the leagues' COVID protocol.
As a result, Tuesday’s game against Medicine Hat, and Wednesday’s contest in Lethbridge have been postponed.
Two other Blades games postponed earlier this month have been rescheduled for the first and second week of February.
