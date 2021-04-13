COVID-19 grant applications now open for B.C. businesses impacted by restrictions

Applications are now open for B.C. businesses impacted by the latest COVID-19 health orders.

The provincial funding, which ranges from $1,000 to $10,000, is expected to be handed out to thousands of restaurants, bars, breweries, wineries, gyms and fitness centres.

The grants are meant to cover costs like rent, insurance, wages, maintenance and utilities. It could also be used to help cover costs that came up after the latest public health orders announced March 30 prohibited indoor dining and group adult fitness activities.

To apply for the Circuit Breaker Relief Grant, a business must confirm it was impacted by the recent health orders, confirm it's a registered B.C. business, provide banking details, show a business validation document and confirm majority ownership in the province.

"Businesses that were closed or had their licences revoked due to provincial health order non-compliance are not eligible for this grant," a statement from the province says.

The $50 million was set aside from the province's $345 million small and medium-sized business recovery grant program. The amount a business gets will depend on how many employees it has.

The province says applications will stay open until June 4 or until the funds are distributed.