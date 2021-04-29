COVID-19 hits close to home, even when it’s not COVID. Middlesex warden shares personal account

Residents of Middlesex London caught a rare glimpse Thursday into how COVID-19 is having an indirect, but no less devastating effect on the family of a local civic leader.

“I have a family member who has many health challenges,” explained Warden Cathy Burghardt-Jesson in a virtual briefing with the health unit.

She spoke candidly about how she see has seen the “health system stretched to the brink” by COVID, and how it’s having a ripple effect on other types of medical care.

“This week our family found out that he is in crisis, and now emergency intervention is required. Had he been monitored, as he was regularly prior to COVID, crisis likely could have been averted.”

She said she shared the experience to illustrate how everyone is affected by the pandemic. The personal revelation came on a day the province announced it’s allowing anyone aged 55 and over to get a vaccine, beginning Friday. It hopes to start booking vaccine appointments for all adults over 18 by the end of May.

London Mayor Ed Holder attempted to strike a positive tone, but his words of encouragement belied the earnest look on his face as he addressed the briefing.

“From my perspective, with this forecast, it appears we’re finally in the home stretch,” said Holder.

London, Ont. Mayor Ed Holder seen in this screen grab on April 29, 2021.

Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Chris Mackie said he expects to be able to meet the new provincial targets for vaccines, but admitted it will be a challenge with so many groups becoming eligible within a short period of time.

“Within less than one month we’ll see eligibility open to all adults in this region. The provincial timetable is aggressive. We believe we’ll be able to more or less keep pace.”

Middlesex London has now administered more than 160,000 vaccine doses, in addition to several thousand at family doctors and pharmacies.