COVID-19 hospital admissions climb, 12 new deaths reported in Manitoba
Hospitalizations linked to COVID-19 continue to climb in the province, according to the latest data from the Manitoba government.
For the week of April 10 to 16, the province said there were 184 admissions to hospital, which is up from the previous week when there was 171 admissions.
The ICU also saw 22 people admitted, which is up slightly from 19 admissions the week prior.
Manitoba also added 12 deaths linked to COVID-19, bringing the total to 1,774.
In terms of cases, the province said there was 1,190 new cases of COVID-19, which dropped from 1,694 the previous week.
The number of people being tested also dipped from an average of 1,166 to an average of 951. This puts the positivity rate at 19 per cent.
Only one outbreak was identified during this week and it was at a long-term care facility.
The province said 82.8 per cent of Manitobans have been partially vaccinated and 79.2 per cent are considered fully vaccinated. On top of that, 42.1 per cent have received a third dose.
Officials also noted that wastewater data for Winnipeg show there is ongoing COVID activity, but that there is a downward trend.
-
N.S. funeral home crematorium licence suspended for 'wrongful cremation'A funeral home in Sydney, N.S., will have its crematorium licence suspended for a wrongful cremation that happened last December.
-
Airdrie Man charged with murdering mother pursues not criminally responsible defenceThe lawyer for an Airdrie man accused of murdering his mother says he is hoping his client will be found not criminally responsible for the death.
-
Fredericton Police Force makes its largest drug bust in department's historyThe Fredericton Police Force has seized several kilograms of various drugs, a large sum of cash, and multiple restricted firearms in what it's calling the biggest drug bust in the force’s history.
-
Third suspect in fatal Calgary house fire arrested in Radium, B.C.The Calgary Police Service confirms a 30-year-old man, wanted on a Canada-wide warrant, has been arrested in connection with a fatal house fire in Douglasdale in February.
-
Toronto wants residents to help choose the city's new official treeToronto is asking residents to choose which tree should officially represent the city.
-
CFL reschedules Edmonton Elks-Saskatchewan Roughriders regular-season contestThe CFL announced Thursday a regular-season game between the Edmonton Elks and Saskatchewan Roughriders will be played a day earlier than originally scheduled.
-
Technology plays role in protection of endangered right whales off Atlantic CanadaResearchers will be using the latest technology again this year to track the movement of North Atlantic right whales in the waters off Atlantic Canada in an effort to protect the endangered animals.
-
New Anti-Racism in Sport Accord focused on making sports safe for allA new Anti-Racism in Sport Accord was launched on Thursday, which has the goal of ensuring sports are safe place for all people.
-
Former The Bay store in downtown Winnipeg to be used partly for Indigenous housingOne of the landmark stores formerly run by the Hudson's Bay Co. is about to undergo a major transformation. .