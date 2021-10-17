COVID-19 hospitalization in Ottawa drop on Sunday

Ottawa Public Health is reporting 35 more people in the city have tested positive for COVID-19.

To date, OPH has recorded 30,486 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in residents since the first case was announced March 11, 2020. No new deaths from the disease were reported on Sunday. The city's pandemic death toll stands at 601.

The number of patients in Ottawa hospitals with active COVID-19 fell slightly on Sunday, but the overall number of active cases is up by one.

The weekly rate of new cases per 100,000 population is below 20.

Across the province, officials confirmed 443 new cases of COVID-19, marking the seventh straight day that fewer than 500 new cases were reported. No new deaths linked to COVID-19 were reported in Ontario in the last 24 hours and 484 existing cases are now considered resolved.

Cases continue to climb in the Eastern Ontario Health Unit, with 22 new cases reported Sunday by Public Health Ontario. The province also reported five new cases in Hastings Prince Edward, nine new cases in Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington, and three new cases in Renfrew County.

Public Health Ontario added 31 new cases to its total for Ottawa on Sunday. Figures from OPH often differ from Public Health Ontario's because the two health agencies pull data for their respective daily snapshot reports at different times of the day.

OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS

Ottawa is now in Step 3 of Ontario's Roadmap to Reopen plan.

Ottawa Public Health data:

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (Oct. 9 to Oct. 12): 19.2 (down from 21.4)

Positivity rate in Ottawa (Oct. 8 to Oct. 14): 1.9 per cent

Reproduction number (Seven day average): 0.89

Reproduction values greater than 1 indicate the virus is spreading and each case infects more than one contact. If it is less than 1, it means spread is slowing.

UNVACCINATED CASES

Of the 443 new cases of COVID-19 in Ontario on Sunday, 288 cases are in individuals who are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and 155 cases involve fully vaccinated individuals.

Vaccination data for patients in Ontario hospitals and ICUs is not available on Sundays because not all hospitals report to the province on weekends.

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health updates vaccine numbers on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

As of Friday:

Ottawa residents with 1 dose (12+): 825,587

Ottawa residents with 2 doses (12+): 784,993

Share of population 12 and older with at least one dose: 89 per cent

Share of population 12 and older fully vaccinated: 85 per cent

Total doses received in Ottawa: 1,372,642

*Total doses received does not include doses shipped to pharmacies and primary care clinics, but statistics on Ottawa residents with one or two doses includes anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.

ACTIVE CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA

There are 258 active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Sunday, up from 257 active cases on Saturday.

Ottawa Public Health reported 34 newly resolved cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa. The total number of resolved cases of coronavirus in Ottawa is 29,627.

The number of active cases is the number of total laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths. A case is considered resolved 14 days after known symptom onset or positive test result.

HOSPITALIZATIONS IN OTTAWA

There are five people in Ottawa area hospitals with COVID-19 related illnesses on Sunday, down from six on Saturday.

There are four people in the ICU, down from five.

Age categories of people in hospital:

0-9: 0

10-19: 0

20-29: 0

30-39: 0

40-49: 2 (1 in ICU)

50-59: 0

60-69: 1 (1 in ICU)

70-79: 2 (2 in ICU)

80-89: 0

90+: 0

(Ottawa Public Health is now reporting people in hospital with an "active" infection)

COVID-19 CASES IN OTTAWA BY AGE CATEGORY

0-9 years old: 11 new cases (2,794 total cases)

10-19 years-old: Four new cases (4,036 total cases)

20-29 years-old: Four new cases (6,845 total cases)

30-39 years-old: Two new cases (4,679 total cases)

40-49 years-old: Four new cases (4,012 total cases)

50-59 years-old: Three new cases (3,505 total cases)

60-69-years-old: Seven new cases (2,069 total cases)

70-79 years-old: Zero new cases (1,137 total cases)

80-89 years-old: Zero new cases (874 total cases)

90+ years old: Zero new cases (532 total cases)

Unknown: Zero new cases (3 cases total)

VARIANTS OF CONCERN

Ottawa Public Health data:

Total Alpha (B.1.1.7) cases: 6,849

Total Beta (B.1.351) cases: 513

Total Gamma (P.1) cases: 55

Total Delta (B.1.617.2) cases: 767

Total variants of concern/mutation cases: 11,070

Deaths linked to variants/mutations: 107

*OPH notes that that VOC and mutation trends must be treated with caution due to the varying time required to complete VOC testing and/or genomic analysis following the initial positive test for SARS-CoV-2. Test results may be completed in batches and data corrections or updates can result in changes to case counts that may differ from past reports.

CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 22 new cases

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: Five new cases

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: Nine new cases

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: Zero new cases

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: Three new cases

COVID-19 OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health reporting COVID-19 outbreaks at institutions and community outbreaks in Ottawa.

Community outbreaks:

Workplace – Corporate/Office: One outbreak

Workplace – Services: One outbreak

Schools and childcare spaces currently experiencing outbreaks: (five elementary schools, two secondary school and one child care centres)

École élémentaire publique Mauril-Belanger (Oct. 4)

Dr. F. J. McDonald Catholic elementary school (Oct. 6)

Chapman Mills elementary school (Oct. 12)

Pinecrest Queensway Headstart Child Care (Oct. 12) NEW

Fielding Drive Public School (Oct. 13)

École élémentaire publique Charlotte Lemieux (Oct. 14)

Healthcare and congregate settings experiencing outbreaks: