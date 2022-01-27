COVID-19 hospitalizations dip to 711 in Manitoba, 14 new deaths added Thursday

Hospital numbers in Manitoba related to COVID-19 dipped on Thursday as there are 711 people requiring care.

This is down from the 720 patients on Wednesday.

Active hospital cases have also gone down from 655 on Wednesday to 594 Thursday.

Despite the decline in patients, ICU numbers went up from 49 to 51 Thursday. Active cases remained the same at 44.

The current hospitalization breakdown includes:

46 patients in the Interlake-Eastern Health Region, with 39 active cases;

55 patients in the Northern Health Region, with 48 active cases;

67 patients in the Prairie Mountain Health Region, with 54 active cases;

50 patients in the Southern Health Region, with 34 active cases; and

493 patients in Winnipeg, with 419 active cases.

The province also announced 14 new deaths, bringing the total to 1,538.

Manitoba added 582 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday. The active case count in the province is 28,951, which is an almost 11,000 case drop compared to Wednesday.

However, health officials have previously stated that not all cases are being recorded as those who test positive on a rapid test are not reported, and therefore, the case count is likely higher.

Manitoba performed 1,769 tests on Wednesday and the five-day test positivity rate is 30.6 per cent province-wide.

On the vaccine front, 85.5 per cent of eligible Manitobans have received one dose of the vaccine, 79.1 per cent are considered fully vaccinated with two doses and 39.2 per cent have had three shots.

More than 2.7 million doses have been administered since the vaccine was made available.