COVID-19 hospitalizations down to 380 in Manitoba, no deaths reported Tuesday
COVID-19 hospitalizations in Manitoba dipped again on Tuesday.
According to the provincial COVID-19 dashboard, there were 380 people with COVID-19 in hospital as of Tuesday. This is a drop from the 388 COVID-19 patients in hospital on Monday. Of the current hospitalizations, the province said 178 people have active cases.
Of the 24 COVID-19 patients in ICU, the province said 19 have active cases.
No new deaths were added to the total Tuesday, leaving it at 1,731.
The province reported 118 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday. However, health officials have previously said this number is an undercount as it does not include results of at-home rapid tests. The total number of reported cases so far in the pandemic is 134,417, which includes 4,913 active cases and 127,773 reported recoveries.
The provincial five-day test positivity rate is 13.5 per cent.
As of Tuesday, the province said 86.3 of eligible Manitobans have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 82.6 per cent have received two doses and 44.5 per cent have received three doses.
