COVID-19 hospitalizations drop again in Waterloo Region

The number of people in Waterloo Region hospitals and ICUs with COVID-19 dropped again in Thursday’s dashboard update.

According to the dashboard, there are 60 COVID-19-positive patients in area hospitals, including 15 in intensive care.

The total number of deaths remained unchanged Thursday at 387.

Another 63 lab-confirmed cases were added Thursday, bringing the regional total to 39,921 cases since the pandemic began. The dashboard shows 874 active cases.

There are 24 active outbreaks in Waterloo Region, including 10 in long-term care/retirement homes, eight in hospitals and six in congregate settings.

A total of 1,278,726 vaccine doses have been administered in Waterloo Region to date. Of the eligible population aged five and older, 88.3 per cent have one dose, 84.4 per cent have two doses and 48.2 per cent have received a booster dose.

Ontario reached its lowest hospitalization levels since early January, with 1,342 people in hospital with COVID-19 and 356 in provincial ICUs.

Thirty-seven deaths were reported in the province, but officials said 36 happened over the past 30 days and one was from more than a month ago.

Another 2,327 lab-confirmed cases were reported in Ontario on Thursday.

With files from CTV Toronto