COVID-19 hospitalizations drop by one on Friday, eight deaths in Manitoba

Manitoba reported a slight drop in COVID-19 hospitalizations on Friday, along with eight more deaths.

The provincial COVID-19 dashboard shows hospitalizations dropped by one on Friday, for a total of 664 people in hospital with COVID-19, including 50 people in the ICU. Of those hospitalized, 586 people have active cases, including 44 people in the intensive care unit with active cases.

The hospitalizations include:

455 total hospitalizations (418 with active cases) in Winnipeg;

55 total hospitalizations (37 with active cases) in the Southern Health region;

63 hospitalizations (53 with active cases) in the Prairie Mountain Health region;

51 hospitalizations (47 with active cases) in the Northern Health region; and

40 hospitalizations (34 with active cases) in the Interlake-Eastern Health Region.

The province reported eight more COVID-19 deaths on Friday, bringing the total to 1,492.

The deaths reported Friday include seven people from Winnipeg.

A woman in her 80s;

A man in his 90s;

Two women in their 60s;

A woman in her 80s linked to the outbreak at Actionmarguerite St. Boniface;

A man in his 80s linked to the outbreak at Vista Park Lodge; and

A woman in her 80s linked to the outbreak at Victoria General Hospital, unit 4 south.

A man in his 60s from the Interlake-Eastern Health Region was also among the deaths reported Friday.

The province also released details on the deaths reported Thursday. They include:

Two men in their 70s from Winnipeg;

A woman in her 70s from Winnipeg;

A woman in her 60s from Winnipeg;

A woman in her 80s from the Winnipeg health region linked to the outbreak at Actionmarguerite St. Joseph;

A woman in her 70s from Winnipeg linked to the outbreak at Oakview Pace personal care home; and

A woman in her 50s from the Southern Health Region.

There were 2,721 laboratory tests completed on Thursday, and the provincial five-day test positivity rate is at 32.4 per cent.

The province reported 827 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, though public health officials have previously said the number of daily reported cases is much lower due to targeted testing and eligibility requirements for PCR tests.

The new cases bring Manitoba's total number of reported cases to 114,021—including 36,575 active cases and 75,954 recoveries.

As of Friday, 85.3 per cent of eligible Manitobans have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, 78.5 per cent have received two doses, and 37.4 per cent have received a booster.