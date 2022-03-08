COVID-19 hospitalizations drop in Manitoba, no deaths reported Tuesday
The number of COVID-19 patients in Manitoba hospitals has dropped on Tuesday.
According to the provincial COVID-19 bulletin, a total of 406 COVID-19 patients were in hospital as of Tuesday. This is a drop of 28 since Monday. Of those in hospital, 175 people have active cases.
The number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care units also dropped Tuesday, hitting 21 total ICU COVID-19 patients, including 12 with active cases.
No new deaths were added to the total, leaving it at 1,700 COVID-19 deaths so far in the pandemic.
The province reported 142 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, though public health officials have previously said case counts are likely higher as at-home rapid tests are not counted toward the total.
These cases bring the total to 132,089 reported cases, including 7,695 active cases and 122,694 recoveries.
The provincial five-day test positivity rate is 13.9 per cent.
As of Tuesday, the province reported 86.3 per cent of eligible Manitobans have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 82.3 per cent have received two doses and 44.1 per cent have received three doses.
