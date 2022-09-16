COVID-19 hospitalizations fall in Waterloo region, 3 more deaths reported

The number of people in Waterloo region hospitals with COVID-19 fell by 17 in the last week, according to local public health officials.

The region’s COVID-19 dashboard shows 35 patients in hospital with COVID-19 as of Friday.

Four of those people are in ICU, down three from this time last week.

The region reported three new COVID-19-related deaths on Friday, a man in his 50s, a woman in her 60s and a woman in her 80s.

The most recent deaths bring the total since the beginning of the pandemic to 473.

The number of outbreaks in high-risk settings increased by three this week. Eight of those are in long-term care and retirement homes, two are in hospitals and six are in congregate settings – a category that includes shelters, group homes and correctional facilities.

Provincially, Public Health Ontario says COVID-19 cases and deaths are down in the most recent week of data available, but outbreaks in nursing homes are on the rise.

The agency says there were 54 deaths in the latest week of data, and 70 deaths the week before.

There were 47 long-term care homes in outbreak compared to 30 the week prior.

With files from CTV Toronto