COVID-19 hospitalizations hit pandemic high in Manitoba; 7 new deaths reported

Manitoba has reported a pandemic high in COVID-19 hospitalizations.

According to Manitoba’s provincial dashboard updated Tuesday, there are 737 people currently hospitalized due to COVID-19. Of those, 636 have active cases.

It is the highest COVID-19 hospitalization total in the pandemic, breaking a record set Monday, which saw 735 people in hospital.

The number of ICU patients also dropped by two on Tuesday to 54; 46 have active cases.

The number of deaths reported increased by seven to 1,569. Information about the deaths was not available.

The province reported 491 new cases, with the active case count hitting 32,013.

Officials have previously noted that the case count is likely higher as at-home rapid test results are not being recorded.

Manitoba’s five-day test positivity rate is 30.1 per cent. A total of 1,716 tests were completed Monday.

On the vaccine front, 85.7 per cent of eligible Manitobans have received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, 79.7 per cent have received two doses, and 40.4 per cent have received boosters.

Manitoba has administered 2,750,424 doses of COVID-19 vaccine.