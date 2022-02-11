COVID-19 hospitalizations in Manitoba down to 656 Friday, four more deaths reported

COVID-19 hospitalizations in Manitoba have continued to drop, hitting 656 as of Friday.

According to the provincial COVID-19 dashboard, of the hospitalizations, 408 people have active cases. The data shows the number of COVID-19 patients in ICU dropped by one on Friday, for a total of 41 patients, including 27 who have active cases.

The province reported four more deaths on Friday, bringing the total number of COVID-19 deaths in Manitoba to 1,619.

The deaths were reported Friday include:

a man in his 60s from Southern Health-Santé Sud;

a woman in her 80s from Winnipeg;

a woman in her 90s whose death has been linked to the outbreak at Tuxedo Villa personal care home in Winnipeg; and

a woman in her 80s whose death has been linked to the outbreak at Victoria General Hospital in Winnipeg.

One death that was reported on Monday was removed from the total, as public health said an investigation determined it was not related to COVID-19.

As of Friday, the province reported 86.0 per cent of eligible Manitobans have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 80.8 per cent have received two doses and 42.3 per cent have received three doses.

The province said 58.1 per cent of children ages five to 11 have received a first dose of the vaccine. It is recommended children wait eight weeks following the first dose before getting the second shot.

The provincial five-day test positivity rate is 22.5 per cent.

The province reported 673 new cases on Friday. Health officials have previously noted that because positive results from rapid tests taken at home are not reported, the number of daily cases is likely much higher.

The total number of reported COVID-19 cases in Manitoba is 125,844, including 13,793 active cases and 110,432 reported recoveries.