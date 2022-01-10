COVID-19 hospitalizations in Manitoba increase 51.1 per cent over the previous week; 19 new COVID-19 deaths since Friday

More than 80 Manitobans were hospitalized with COVID-19 over the weekend.

According to the provincial COVID-19 dashboard, as of Monday, there were 378 people in hospital with COVID-19 – an increase of 81 patients compared to the 297 people hospitalized as of Friday.

Of the current hospitalizations, the province says 341 people have active cases. There are 39 people in the intensive care unit with COVID-19 – all but one have active cases.

The province pointed out that hospitalizations increased by 51.1 per cent last week, compared to the week before.

As of Monday, provincial data shows 84.6 per cent of eligible Manitobans have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 77.9 per cent have received two doses and 30.3 per cent have received three doses.

The province said as of Monday, more than 62,000 doses have been given to children ages five to 11, accounting for 49.7 per cent of that age group.

BACKLOG OF COVID-19 TESTS AWAITING PROCESSING NOW CLEARED: PROVINCE

The COVID-19 dashboard shows 2,383 new cases of the virus were reported on Monday and 7,083 total new cases since Friday. The number of cases reported on Saturday and Sunday was not readily available. According to an update from the province, the backlog of COVID-19 tests awaiting processing has been cleared.

The cases reported on Monday include:

1,484 new cases in Winnipeg, which has 228 total COVID-19 patients in hospital and 23 in the ICU;

318 new cases in the Southern Health region, which has 51 total COVID-19 patients in hospital and nine in the ICU;

271 new cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region, which has 52 total COVID-19 patients in hospital and three in the ICU;

150 new cases in the Northern health region, which has 21 total COVID-19 patients in hospital and no one in the ICU; and

160 new cases in the Interlake-Eastern health region, which has 26 total COVID-19 patients in hospital and four in the ICU;

The new cases bring Manitoba's total to 101,933 cases so far in the pandemic, including 31,618 active cases and 68,888 recoveries.

The province said on average, it is reporting more than 1,800 new cases per day.

The provincial five-day test positivity rate is at 49 per cent as of Monday after the province completed 4,397 laboratory tests on Sunday. The test positivity rate is skewed higher due to targeted testing.

"Only symptomatic individuals or those advised by public health should visit a COVID-19 provincial testing site," the province said in a COVID-19 bulletin released Monday, adding rapid antigen tests will be used for most people who visit a provincial testing site.

"Those who are at higher risk of severe illness, as well as some groups who have tested positive on a rapid antigen test, will still be eligible for PCR testing."

19 DEATHS REPORTED SINCE FRIDAY, PEOPLE IN THEIR 20s AND 30s AMONG THEM

The province also reported 19 new deaths since the last update on Friday. This brings the total number of deaths to 1,427.

A number of people in their 20s and 30s were among the deaths reported. The deaths of a woman in her 30s and a man in his 20s – both from Winnipeg – were reported on Saturday, and the death of a man in his 20s from the Southern Health region was reported on Monday.

Two deaths, both reported on Saturday concerning a woman in her 80s from the Interlake-Eastern health region and a woman in her 50s from the Southern health region, have been linked to unspecified variants of concern.

The other deaths reported include: