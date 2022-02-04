COVID-19 hospitalizations in N.L. hold steady at 20 after reaching new heights
The number of people hospitalized due to COVID-19 in Newfoundland and Labrador has held steady at 20 for the past three days, after reaching a new height of 25 on Tuesday.
Provincial health officials said in a news release today that nine of the patients currently hospitalized are in critical care, which is down from 11 on Tuesday.
They reported 258 new confirmed infections today, with 18 per cent of PCR tests completed since Thursday yielding a positive result.
Provincewide health restrictions are set to loosen on Monday, allowing bars and lounges to open for the first time in more than six weeks.
They were closed on Dec. 23, 2021 when the province moved to a heightened state of public health restrictions as the Omicron variant drove COVID-19 cases skyward.
Beginning Saturday, fully vaccinated travellers will no longer have to self-isolate upon arrival, though they will have to take a rapid test each day for the first five days after they arrive.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 4, 2022.
-
Heart and Stroke Foundation raising awareness for heart health monitoringWith February being ‘heart month’, the Heart and Stroke Foundation, as well as local pharmacists, are using the opportunity to raise awareness about the importance of monitoring your heart health.
-
Parking ban over Friday night, first-time residential blading endeavour a success: cityAs crews cleared snow from the last of Edmonton's neighbourhoods on Friday, the man in charge of such operations declared the city's first-ever residential parking ban a success.
-
'Dying before they even get to the hospital': Study examines migrant farm worker deaths during pandemicMigrant workers in Ontario faced significant gaps in access to medical care during the pandemic, which led to a number of preventable deaths.
-
Tow truck companies rejecting Ottawa police request for help: sourceLocal towing companies are rejecting Ottawa police requests for help towing ‘Freedom Convoy’ trucks out of the downtown core, according to a senior police source.
-
770 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths reported in Sask.Saskatchewan reported 770 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday along with four more deaths, as the province prepares to shift to weekly updates next week.
-
Man in 30s among 2 new COVID-19 deaths reported in Waterloo Region on FridayWaterloo Region health officials reported the COVID-19 related deaths of a man in his 30s and a man in his 60s on Friday.
-
'Kind of like Santa is coming': ice dragon boat draws attention on Winnipeg’s river trailThe Nestaweya River Trail in Winnipeg welcomes visitors of all kinds, but recently, people have had to rub their eyes to confirm they are not seeing things when a dragon-headed boat comes at them down the trail.
-
Homicide unit investigating after woman's body found; police asking public for informationWinnipeg police are looking for information after a woman was found dead Wednesday afternoon.
-
Avian flu detected in commercial flock in western Nova ScotiaThe Canadian Food Inspection Agency says avian flu has been detected in a commercial flock in western Nova Scotia.