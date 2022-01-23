COVID-19 hospitalizations in Ontario dip to 3,797 as ICU admissions climb to 604

Hospitalizations related to COVID-19 in Ontario dropped to 3,797 while ICU admissions reached 604 on Sunday.

The data marks a decrease from the 4,026 patients reported in hospital a day earlier and an increase from the 600 patients who were being treated in the ICU on Saturday.

Health Minister Christine Elliott noted that that not all hospitals report on weekends.

Of those in hospital with COVID-19, at least 2,079 patients are fully vaccinated, 783 patients are unvaccinated, and 194 patients are partially vaccinated. No vaccination information was provided for the remaining 741 patients.

In the ICU, 227 patients are fully vaccinated, 216 patients are unvaccinated, and 17 patients are partially vaccinated. The vaccination status of the remaining 144 patients in the ICU is unknown.

Government data shows that 81 per cent of patients in the ICU are being treated for COVID-19 while 19 per cent were admitted for other reasons.

The province also logged 5,833 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, though recent case counts are likely an underestimate due to limited testing availability in the province.

Labs across Ontario performed 32,247 tests for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, which the province said yielded a positivity rate of 18.2 per cent.

Another 56 deaths related to the novel coronavirus were also recorded in the previous day, pushing the province’s COVID-19 death toll to 10,968. However, the province said that those deaths occurred in the last month and one occurred more than one month ago but was removed from the cumulative count based on data cleaning.

WHERE ARE THE NEW CASES?

Most of the cases reported by the province on Sunday were found in Toronto (1,022), Peel Region (884), and York Region (467).

Other areas with relatively high COVID-19 case counts include Hamilton (351), Ottawa (307), Halton Region (270), and Middlesex-London (245).

UPDATE ON COVID-19 VACCINATIONS

As of Sunday, 91.6 per cent of Ontarians over the age of 12 have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 88.9 per cent have received two doses and are considered to be fully vaccinated.

Over 30,000,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered throughout the province’s vaccination campaign and more than 79,000 doses were administered on Saturday alone.