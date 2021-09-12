COVID-19 hospitalizations in Ottawa down on Sunday; active cases up

Ottawa Public Health says another 61 people in Ottawa have tested positive for COVID-19.

To date, OPH has reported 28,889 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. No new deaths were reported on Sunday and the pandemic's death toll in Ottawa stands at 594 residents.

The number of COVID-19 patients in local hospitals dropped on Sunday, but active cases continue to rise. The weekly incidence rate of new cases per 100,000 population is also on the rise.

In the last 30 days, OPH has reported 179 cases of the Delta variant. No one infected with the Delta variant in Ottawa has died.

Across Ontario, health officials confirmed another 784 cases. Six more Ontarians have died because of COVID-19, including two people whose deaths happened more than a month ago and were added Sunday in a data cleanup. Another 738 existing cases are now considered resolved.

Across the region, Public Health Ontario added 35 new cases, including: 16 in the Eastern Ontario Health Unit; three in Hastings Prince Edward; six in Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington; three in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark; and seven in Renfrew County.

Public Health Ontario reported 57 new cases in Ottawa on Sunday. Figures from OPH often differ from those provided by Public Health Ontario because the two health agencies pull data for their respective daily snapshot reports at different times of the day.

OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS

Ottawa is now in Step 3 of Ontario's Roadmap to Reopen plan.

Ottawa Public Health data:

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (Sept 4 to Sept. 10): 31.2 (up from 30.0)

Positivity rate in Ottawa (Sept. 2 to Sept. 8): 3.5 per cent

Reproduction number (Seven day average): 1.23

Reproduction values greater than 1 indicate the virus is spreading and each case infects more than one contact. If it is less than 1, it means spread is slowing.

UNVACCINATED CASES

Health Minister Christine Elliott says of the 784 new cases of COVID-19 reported on Sunday, 602 cases are in individuals who are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and 182 are in fully vaccinated individuals.

Full hospital data is not available on Sundays because some hospitals do not report to the province on weekends.

Ottawa Public Health data suggest unvaccinated residents are 14 times more likely to contract COVID-19 than fully vaccinated residents are.

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health updates vaccine numbers on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

As of Friday:

Ottawa residents with 1 dose (12+): 801,625

Ottawa residents with 2 doses (12+): 743,136

Share of population 12 and older with at least one dose: 87 per cent

Share of population 12 and older fully vaccinated: 81 per cent

Total doses received in Ottawa: 1,402,040

*Total doses received does not include doses shipped to pharmacies and primary care clinics, but statistics on Ottawa residents with one or two doses includes anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.

ACTIVE CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA

There are 394 active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Sunday, up from 364 active cases on Saturday.

Ottawa Public Health reported 31 newly resolved cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa. The number of resolved cases of coronavirus in Ottawa is 27,901.

The number of active cases is the number of total laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths. A case is considered resolved 14 days after known symptom onset or positive test result.

HOSPITALIZATIONS IN OTTAWA

There are seven people in Ottawa area hospitals with COVID-19 related illnesses on Sunday, down from nine.

One person is in the ICU, down from two.

Age categories of people in hospital:

0-9: 1

10-19: 0

20-29: 0

30-39: 0

40-49: 2

50-59: 2 (1 in ICU)

60-69: 2

70;79: 0

80-89: 0

90+: 0

COVID-19 CASES IN OTTAWA BY AGE CATEGORY

0-9 years old: Seven new cases (2,457 total cases, 68 active)

10-19 years-old: 15 new cases (3,767 total cases, 66 active)

20-29 years-old: 13 new cases (6,514 total cases, 80 active)

30-39 years-old: 10 new cases (4,437 total cases, 73 active)

40-49 years-old: 12 new cases (3,800 total cases, 57 active)

50-59 years-old: Zero new cases (3,409 total cases, 21 active)

60-69-years-old: One new case (2,003 total cases, 15 active)

70-79 years-old: Two new cases (1,109 total cases, 5 active)

80-89 years-old: Zero new cases (863 total cases, 3 active)

90+ years old: Zero new cases (526 total cases, 5 active)

Unknown: One new case (4 cases total, 1 active)

VARIANTS OF CONCERN

Ottawa Public Health data:

Total Alpha (B.1.1.7) cases: 6,844

Total Beta (B.1.351) cases: 513

Total Gamma (P.1) cases: 55

Total Delta (B.1.617.2) cases: 437

Percent of new cases with variant/mutation in last 30 days: 26 per cent

Total variants of concern/mutation cases: 9,576

Deaths linked to variants/mutations: 101

*OPH notes that that VOC and mutation trends must be treated with caution due to the varying time required to complete VOC testing and/or genomic analysis following the initial positive test for SARS-CoV-2. Test results may be completed in batches and data corrections or updates can result in changes to case counts that may differ from past reports.

CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 16 new cases

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: Three new cases

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: Six new cases

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: Three new cases

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: Seven new cases

COVID-19 OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health reporting COVID-19 outbreaks at institutions and community outbreaks in Ottawa.

Community outbreaks:

Religious/Spiritual Organization: One outbreak

Workplace - Warehouse: One outbreak

Schools and childcare spaces currently experiencing outbreaks: