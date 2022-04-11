COVID-19 hospitalizations in Ottawa drop slightly

The city of Ottawa is seeing a small drop in the number of people in hospital with an active COVID-19 related illness, but other indicators show the virus continues to spread.

Ottawa Public Health is reporting 17 people in hospital with an active COVID-19 infection on Monday, down from 19 on Friday. There is one person in the ICU with COVID-19, up from zero.

However, the seven-day average of the city's wastewater viral signal reached another all-time high on Monday.

OPH hospitalization figures only represent Ottawa residents who are in hospital because of an active case of COVID-19. Local hospitals report higher figures, which include patients who were admitted for reasons other than COVID-19 but have tested positive and patients who are not from Ottawa.

Here is a look at how many COVID-19 patients are in each hospital:

The Ottawa Hospital: 47 patients

Queensway Carleton Hospital: 12 patients

Montfort Hospital: 14 patients

CHEO: Three patients

OPH reported 502 new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the city on Monday. Daily case counts are an underrepresentation of the true level of COVID-19 in the community because PCR testing in Ontario remains restricted to certain high-risk populations.

No new COVID-19 deaths were reported in the capital on Monday. To date, 765 residents of Ottawa have died after contracting COVID-19.

Four new outbreaks were reported in Ottawa's long-term care homes, retirement homes, hospitals and other settings.

Provincewide, officials reported 1,090 COVID-19 hospitalizations and another three deaths.

OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (April 3 to 9): 119.8 (up from 117.7)

Seven-day average of positivity rate in the Ottawa community, excluding long-term care homes (April 5): 19.6 per cent

Known active cases: 1,857 (+110)

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

These figures are updated every Monday.

Ottawa residents with 1 dose (5+): 915,034 (+184)

Ottawa residents with 2 doses (5+): 878,368 (+696)

Ottawa residents with 3 doses (12+): 568,136 (+2,584)

Share of population five and older with at least one dose: 92 per cent

Share of population five and older fully vaccinated: 89 per cent

Share of population 12 and older with at least three doses: 62 per cent

*Statistics on Ottawa residents with one or two doses include anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.

AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 5 in hospital, 1 in ICU

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: 21 in hospital, 4 in ICU

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: 9 in hospital, 3 in ICU

Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit: 4 in hospital, 2 in ICU

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: 11 in hospital, 2 in ICU

Outaouais (Gatineau and western Quebec): 32 in hospital, 2 in ICU

These figures are based on the latest data from each respective health unit at the time of publishing.

COVID-19 OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health is currently reporting active outbreaks in the following locations:

7 long-term care homes

10 retirement homes

8 hospital units

14 other congregate settings (group homes, supported independent living, etc.)

OPH no longer reports outbreaks in schools and childcare settings nor community outbreaks, such as those linked to local businesses, religious institutions, or sports and recreation activities.

A full list of locations with active outbreaks is available on OPH's COVID-19 dashboard.