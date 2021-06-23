COVID-19 hospitalizations in Ottawa drop to lowest level in 2021

Ottawa Public Health says 15 more people in the city have tested positive for COVID-19 and one more person has died.

The number of Ottawa residents hospitalized with COVID-19 is also at its lowest level all year, dropping below 10 for the first time in 2021.

Wednesday's report brings the total number of confirmed cases in Ottawa to 27,604. A total of 589 residents have died due to COVID-19.

This comes one day after OPH reported its lowest daily case count since Sept. 1, 2020, with eight new cases.

Another 255 cases of COVID-19 were reported across Ontario, along with 460 newly resolved cases and 11 new deaths from the disease. Public Health Ontario reported 14 cases in Ottawa on Wednesday. Figures from OPH often differ from those provided by Public Health Ontario because the two agencies pull data for their daily reports at different times of the day.

Across the rest of eastern Ontario, only a single new case was recorded in the Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington Public Health region.

The number of known active cases continues to drop in Ottawa. The average weekly testing positivity rate is now below two per cent and the weekly incidence rate per 100,000 population is below 12.

OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS

Step One of Ontario's Roadmap to Reopen plan began at 12:01 a.m. June 11.

Ottawa Public Health data:

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (June 15 to June 21): 11.9 (down from 12.7)

Positivity rate in Ottawa (June 16 to June 22): 1.7 per cent (down from 2.1 per cent June 14-20)

Reproduction number (seven day average): 0.77

Reproduction values greater than 1 indicate the virus is spreading and each case infects more than one contact. If it is less than 1, it means spread is slowing.

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health updates vaccine numbers on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

As of June 21:

Ottawa residents with 1 dose (12+): 689,862

Ottawa residents with 2 doses (12+): 170,792

Total doses received in Ottawa: 782,390

As of Monday, 65 per cent of the total population of Ottawa has had at least one dose and 16 per cent of Ottawa residents have received two doses (76 per cent of Ottawa adults 18+ have received at least one dose and 20 per cent of Ottawa adults 18+ have had two)

*Total doses received does not include doses shipped to pharmacies and primary care clinics, but statistics on Ottawa residents with one or two doses includes anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.

HOSPITALIZATIONS IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health reported nine people in Ottawa hospitals with COVID-19 related illnesses down from 10 on Tuesday.

There are three people in intensive care.

Hospitalizations (and ICU admissions) by age category:

0-9: 1

10-19: 1 (1 in ICU)

20-29: 1 (1 in ICU)

30-39: 1

40-49: 2

50-59: 1

60-69: 0

70-79: 2 (1 in ICU)

80-89: 0

90+: 0

These data are based on figures from Ottawa Public Health's COVID-19 dashboard, which refer to residents of Ottawa and do not include patient transfers from other regions.

ACTIVE CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA

The number of known active cases of COVID-19 is at its lowest level since August 2020.

There are 161 total active cases in Ottawa on Wednesday, down from 172 on Tuesday.

OPH reported that 25 more people recovered after testing positive for COVID-19. The total number of resolved cases of coronavirus in Ottawa is now 26,854.

The number of active cases is the number of total laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths. A case is considered resolved 14 days after known symptom onset or positive test result.

VARIANTS OF CONCERN

Ottawa Public Health data*:

Total B.1.1.7 (UK/Alpha variant) cases: 6,576 (+4)

Total B.1.351 (South Africa/Beta variant) cases: 326

Total P.1 (Brazil/Gamma variant) cases: 30

Total B.1.617: 3

Total B.1.617.2 (Delta variant): 9

Other variant: 1

Total variants of concern/mutation cases: 7,587 (+5)

Deaths linked to variants/mutations: 83

*OPH notes that that VOC and mutation trends must be treated with caution due to the varying time required to complete VOC testing and/or genomic analysis following the initial positive test for SARS-CoV-2. Test results may be completed in batches and data corrections or updates can result in changes to case counts that may differ from past reports.

COVID-19 CASES IN OTTAWA BY AGE CATEGORY

0-9 years old: Two new case (2,267 total cases)

10-19 years-old: Three new cases (3,544 total cases)

20-29 years-old: Five new cases (6,202 total cases)

30-39 years-old: Five new cases (4,214 total cases)

40-49 years-old: One case removed from total (3,626 total cases)

50-59 years-old: One new case (3,321 total cases)

60-69-years-old: Zero new cases (1,955 total cases)

70-79 years-old: Zero new cases (1,094 total cases)

80-89 years-old: Zero new cases (858 total cases)

90+ years old: Zero new cases (520 total cases)

Unknown: Zero new cases (3 cases total)

COVID-19 TESTING IN OTTAWA

Ottawa's COVID-19 Testing Taskforce will provide updated testing figures this afternoon.

The weekly average positivity rate for Ottawa residents is 1.7 per cent for the week of June 16 to 22.

There were 27,360 COVID-19 tests processed across Ontario in the last 24 hours, bringing the province’s positivity rate to 1.2 per cent according to the Ministry of Health.

CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: Zero new cases

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: Zero new cases

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: One new case

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: Zero new cases

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: Zero new cases

Outaouais (Gatineau and western Quebec): Nine new cases

INSTITUTIONAL OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health is reporting COVID-19 outbreaks at institutions in Ottawa, including long-term care homes, retirement homes, daycares, hospitals and schools.

Active community outbreaks are:

Workplace - Distribution: One outbreak

Workplace - Hotel/Bed and Breakfast: One outbreak

Workplace - Retail: One outbreak

The schools and childcare spaces currently experiencing outbreaks are:

Portia Learning Centre (June 15)

The long-term care homes, retirement homes, hospitals, and other spaces currently experiencing outbreaks are:

Centre D'Accueil Champlain – facility wide (May 19)

Maison Accueil Sagesse - Unit Notre Dame (May 25)

Shelter A-18110 (June 13)

Supported Independent Living A-18236 (June 17)

As of April 7, two cases of COVID-19 in a resident or staff member of a long-term care home, retirement home with an with an epidemiological link, within a 14-day period, where at least one case could have reasonably acquired their infection in the facility is considered an outbreak in a long-term care home or retirement home. One laboratory-confirmed case of COVID-19 in a staff member or resident of other institutions such as shelters, group homes, is considered an outbreak. In childcare settings, two children or staff or household member cases of laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 within a 14-day period where at least one case could have reasonably acquired their infection in the childcare establishment is considered an outbreak in a childcare establishment.