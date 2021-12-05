COVID-19 hospitalizations in Ottawa drop to single digits Sunday

Ottawa Public Health says another 55 people in Ottawa have tested positive for COVID-19. There are fewer than 10 people in hospital with an active case.

To date, OPH has tallied 32,278 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa residents since the pandemic began. No new deaths were reported in Ottawa on Sunday, leaving the pandemic death toll at 618 people.

The number of known active cases is above 400.

The city's rolling seven-day average is 45.6, up from 40.9 one week ago and up from 34.0 four weeks ago.

Public health officials confirmed 1,184 new infections across all of Ontario on Sunday, the highest one-day figure since May 28. No new deaths were reported in the province.

The province's rolling seven-day average of COVID-19 cases now stands at 926, up from 760 at this point last week.

OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (Nov. 27 to Dec. 3): 31.9 (up from 31.0)

Positivity rate in Ottawa (Nov. 26 to Dec. 2): 2.2 per cent (unchanged)

Reproduction number (Seven day average): 1.21

Reproduction values greater than 1 indicate the virus is spreading and each case infects more than one contact. If it is less than 1, it means spread is slowing.

UNVACCINATED CASES

Of the 1,184 new cases reported in Ontario on Sunday, 557 are in people who are unvaccinated, for a rate of 17.84 cases per 100,000 population. There are 536 cases in fully vaccinated people Saturday, for a rate of 4.78 cases per 100,000 population. More than 11.2 million Ontarians--At least 77 per cent of the province's population--are fully vaccinated.

Twenty-two new cases are in partially vaccinated people (5.62 cases per 100,000 population) and the vaccination status of the people with the remaining 69 cases is unknown.

Data on the vaccination rates of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Ontario is not available on Sundays because some hospitals don't report to the province on weekends.

Locally, Ottawa Public Health is reporting a five-week rate of 252.9 COVID-19 cases for every 100,000 unvaccinated people in the city compared to 76.7 cases for every 100,000 fully vaccinated people during the period of Oct. 23 to Nov. 26.

More than 814,000 residents of Ottawa are considered fully vaccinated as of Dec. 3.

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health has updated its vaccination numbers to include children between ages five and 11, who are now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.

The healh unit releases vaccine numbers on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

As of Friday:

Ottawa residents with 1 dose (5+): 860,401

Ottawa residents with 2 doses (5+): 814,745

Share or population five and older with at least one dose: 86 per cent

Share of population five and older fully vaccinated: 82 per cent

*Statistics on Ottawa residents with one or two doses include anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.

ACTIVE CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA

There are 414 active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Sunday, up from 398 on Saturday.

Ottawa Public Health reported 39 more newly resolved cases of COVID-19. The total number of resolved cases of coronavirus in Ottawa is 31,246.

The number of active cases is the number of total laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths. A case is considered resolved 14 days after known symptom onset or positive test result.

HOSPITALIZATIONS IN OTTAWA

There are eight people in Ottawa area hospitals with COVID-19 related illnesses on Sunday, down from 10 on Saturday. That includes two people in the ICU.

Age categories of people in hospital:

0-9: 0

10-19: 0

20-29: 0

30-39: 0

40-49: 0

50-59: 0

60-69: 2 (1 in ICU)

70-79: 1

80-89: 4 (1 in ICU)

90+: 1

(Ottawa Public Health is now reporting people in hospital with an "active" infection)

COVID-19 CASES IN OTTAWA BY AGE CATEGORY

0-9 years old: 19 new cases (3,184 total cases)

10-19 years-old: Three new cases (4,326 total cases)

20-29 years-old: Seven new cases (7,097 total cases)

30-39 years-old: Nine new cases (4,931 total cases)

40-49 years-old: Six new cases (4,227 total cases)

50-59 years-old: Six new cases (3,681 total cases)

60-69-years-old: Three new cases (2,173 total cases)

70-79 years-old: One new case (1,197 total cases)

80-89 years-old: One new case (908 total cases)

90+ years old: Zero new case (551 total cases)

Unknown: Zero new cases (3 cases total)

VARIANTS OF CONCERN

Ottawa Public Health has added the new Omicron variant to its list of variants of concern.

Total Alpha (B.1.1.7) cases: 6,850

Total Beta (B.1.351) cases: 513

Total Gamma (P.1) cases: 55

Total Delta (B.1.617.2) cases: 1,305

Total Omicron (B.1.1.529) cases: 4

Total variants of concern/mutation cases: 12,404

Deaths linked to variants/mutations: 122

*OPH notes that that VOC and mutation trends must be treated with caution due to the varying time required to complete VOC testing and/or genomic analysis following the initial positive test for SARS-CoV-2. Test results may be completed in batches and data corrections or updates can result in changes to case counts that may differ from past reports.

CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 17 new cases

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: 22 new cases

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: 40 new cases

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: 10 new cases

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: Three new cases

COVID-19 OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health reports COVID-19 outbreaks at institutions and community outbreaks in Ottawa. There are five ongoing outbreaks in health care institutions and 19 in child care and school settings.

Community outbreaks:

Multi-unit Dwelling: One outbreak

Workplace – Manufacturing: One outbreak

Workplace – Recreation: One outbreak

Schools and childcare spaces currently experiencing outbreaks:

Assumption Catholic elementary school (Nov. 8) Académie Providence Soeurs Antonines (Nov. 16) Carlington Recreation Centre - Licenced Childcare Centre (Nov. 17) Le Carrefour - Services de garde agréés en Centre (Nov. 18) St. Rita Elementary School (Nov. 21) Pinecrest Public School (Nov. 21) Carson Grove Elementary School (Nov. 22) Holy Redeemer Elementary School (Nov. 22) Chapel Hill Catholic School (Nov. 23) École élémentaire catholique St. François d'Assise (Nov. 24) Inuuqatigiit licenced childcare - Overbrook (Nov. 25) Notre Dame High School (Nov. 25) Maryvale Academy of Ottawa (Nov. 26) Frank Ryan Catholic Intermediate School (Nov. 26) Farley Mowat Public School (Nov. 28) École élémentaire catholique Elisabeth-Bruyère (Dec. 1) Half Moon Bay Public School (Dec. 1) St. Marguerite d'Youville Elementary School (Dec. 2) St. Thomas More Elementary School (Dec. 2) École élémentaire publique Michaëlle-Jean (Dec. 4) NEW

Healthcare and congregate settings experiencing outbreaks: