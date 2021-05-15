COVID-19 hospitalizations in Ottawa fall as OPH reports 95 new cases

Ottawa Public Health says 95 more people in Ottawa have tested positive for COVID-19 and one more person has died.

The newly reported cases bring Ottawa's pandemic totals to 25,943 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 535 resident deaths since the pandemic began.

Across Ontario, health officials reported 2,584 new infections. The province also reported 3,063 newly resolved cases and said 24 more Ontarians have died. Public Health Ontario added 108 new cases of COVID-19 to its total for Ottawa on Saturday. Figures from OPH often differ from those provided by Public Health Ontario because each health unit pulls data for their respective daily reports at different times of the day.

Ottawa Public Health also reported 155 newly resolved cases on Saturday, bringing the city's number of active cases down further. Active case counts have been steadily declining since peaking April 19 at more than 3,400. There are now fewer than 1,200 active cases of COVID-19 in the city.

The number of Ottawans in hospital with COVID-related complications has fallen below 70 for the first time since early April, though more than 20 people remain in intensive care.

The city's weekly incidence rate of new cases per 100,000 population has also fallen below 70. It had ticked up slightly on Friday.

OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS

Ottawa entered Ontario's COVID-19 stay-at-home order at 12:01 a.m. April 8.

Ottawa Public Health data:

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (May 7 to 13): 67.9 (down from 73.2)

Positivity rate in Ottawa: 6.5 per cent (May 7 to 13)

Reproduction number (seven day average): 0.94

Reproduction values greater than 1 indicate the virus is spreading and each case infects more than one contact. If it is less than 1, it means spread is slowing.

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health updates vaccine numbers on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

As of May 14:

Ottawa residents with 1 dose: 415,758

Ottawa residents with 2 doses: 29,795

Total doses received in Ottawa*: 438,730

As of Friday, 49 per cent of Ottawa residents 18 and older had received at least one dose of the vaccine.

*Total doses received does not include AstraZeneca doses shipped to pharmacies and primary care clinics.

HOSPITALIZATIONS IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health is reporting 69 people are in Ottawa hospitals with COVID-19 related illnesses on Saturday, down from 71 on Friday.

There are 22 people in intensive care units.

Hospitalizations (and ICU admissions) by age category:

0-9: 0

10-19: 1

20-29: 1

30-39: 3 (2 in ICU)

40-49: 10 (5 in ICU)

50-59: 18 (7 in ICU)

60-69: 6 (2 in ICU)

70-79: 22 (6 in ICU)

80-89: 6

90+: 2

These data are based on figures from Ottawa Public Health's COVID-19 dashboard, which refer to residents of Ottawa and do not include patient transfers from other regions.

ACTIVE CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA

The number of people with known active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa continues to decline and is below 1,200.

There are 1,127 active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Friday, down from 1,188 active cases on Thursday.

155 more people have recovered after testing positive for COVID-19. The total number of resolved cases of coronavirus in Ottawa is now 24,281.

The number of active cases is the number of total laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths. A case is considered resolved 14 days after known symptom onset or positive test result.

VARIANTS OF CONCERN

Ottawa Public Health data*:

Total B.1.1.7 (UK variant) cases: 4,786

Total B.1.351 (South Africa variant) cases: 154

Total P.1 (Brazil variant) cases: 9

Total B.1.617 (India variant): 3

Total variants of concern/mutation cases: 5,668

Deaths linked to variants/mutations: 45

*OPH notes that that VOC and mutation trends must be treated with caution due to the varying time required to complete VOC testing and/or genomic analysis following the initial positive test for SARS-CoV-2. Test results may be completed in batches and data corrections or updates can result in changes to case counts that may differ from past reports.

COVID-19 CASES IN OTTAWA BY AGE CATEGORY

0-9 years old: 4 new cases (2,094 total cases)

10-19 years-old: 19 new cases (3,307 total cases)

20-29 years-old: 20 new cases (5,831 total cases)

30-39 years-old: 17 new cases (3,937 total cases)

40-49 years-old: 11 new cases (3,414 total cases)

50-59 years-old: 14 new cases (3,133 total cases)

60-69-years-old: 6 new cases (1,851 total cases)

70-79 years-old: 1 new case (1,037 total cases)

80-89 years-old: 3 new cases (829 total cases)

90+ years old: 0 new cases (507 total cases)

Unknown: 0 new cases (3 cases total)

COVID-19 TESTING IN OTTAWA

The Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce reports 1,132 swabs were processed at assessment centres in Ottawa on May 13.

A total of 4,713 lab tests were performed on Thursday.

The next update from the Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce is due on Monday.

The average turnaround from the time the swab is taken at a testing site to the result is 21 hours.

42,320 COVID-19 tests were completed across Ontario on Friday.

COVID-19 CASES ACROSS THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 22 new cases

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: 3 new cases

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington Public Health: 9 new cases

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: 9 new cases

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: One case removed from total count

Outaouais (Gatineau and west Quebec): 19 new cases

INSTITUTIONAL OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health is reporting COVID-19 outbreaks at institutions in Ottawa, including long-term care homes, retirement homes, daycares, hospitals and schools.

There are two active community outbreaks:

Social event – Private: One outbreak

Workplace – Retail: One outbreak

The schools and childcare spaces currently experiencing outbreaks are:

Andrew Fleck Children's Services (Arpil 28) Centre Educatif Les Debrouillards (April 29) St. Luke's Childcare Centre (May 1) Barrhaven Childcare Centre (May 5) Little Alcorn Early Learning (May 8)

The long-term care homes, retirement homes, hospitals, and other spaces currently experiencing outbreaks are:

Extendicare Medex Long-term Care Home (April 11) Shelter A-14541 (April 25) Shelter A-14574 (April 25) Montfort Hospital - 4CR - (April 26) Alta Vista Manor Retirement Home (April 27) Chartwell New Edinburgh Square Retirement Home (April 27) Montfort Hospital - 3C - (April 27) Montfort Hospital - single unit: 4A - (April 27) Montfort Hospital - 5C (May 3) Shelter A-15657 (May 3) Group Home A-15690 (May 4) Group Home A-15742 (May 4) Group Home A-15787 (May 4) Queensway Carleton Hospital – C3 (May 5) Villa Marconi (May 10) The Ottawa Hospital Riverside Campus - Dialysis Unit (May 10) Rooming House (A-16432) (May 11)

As of April 7, two cases of COVID-19 in a resident or staff member of a long-term care home, retirement home with an with an epidemiological link, within a 14-day period, where at least one case could have reasonably acquired their infection in the facility is considered an outbreak in a long-term care home or retirement home. One laboratory-confirmed case of COVID-19 in a staff member or resident of other institutions such as shelters, group homes, is considered an outbreak. In childcare settings, two children or staff or household member cases of laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 within a 14-day period where at least one case could have reasonably acquired their infection in the childcare establishment is considered an outbreak in a childcare establishment.

Under provincial guidelines, a COVID-19 outbreak in a school is defined as two or more lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in students and/or staff in a school with an epidemiological link, within a 14-day period, where at least one case could have reasonably acquired their infection in the school (including transportation and before or after school care).

Two or more lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in patients and/or staff in a hospital setting with an epidemiological link, within a 14-day period, where at least one case could have reasonably acquired their infection in the hospital is considered an outbreak in a public hospital.