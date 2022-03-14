COVID-19 hospitalizations in Ottawa hold steady over the weekend

Hospitalizations because of COVID-19 in Ottawa held steady over the weekend, according to Ottawa Public Health.

The local health unit no longer provides daily updates on Saturdays or Sundays, so Monday's report includes data from the weekend.

OPH is reporting eight residents in local hospitals because of an active case of COVID-19, up one from Friday, and one person in the ICU, down from two.

No new deaths were reported in the city over the weekend. To date, 752 residents of Ottawa have died after being infected with COVID-19.

OPH added 256 new lab-confirmed cases to its tally since Friday. Case counts are considered an underrepresentation of the true amount of COVID-19 in the city because of provincial restrictions on who is eligible for PCR testing.

The latest data from the Ottawa COVID-19 wastewater monitoring project show a decline in the viral signal in early March.

People are still getting COVID-19 vaccines, with just under 400 new first doses administered since last Monday. More than 3,000 people got a booster shot last week.

The provincial government reported zero new deaths across Ontario on Monday for the first time since Dec. 20. There are 228 people in ICUs across the province with COVID-19, but health officials did not report total hospitalization numbers for a second straight day.

OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (March 6 to 12): 71.3 (down from 74.7)

Positivity rate in the Ottawa community (excluding long-term care homes) (March 6 to 12): 13.9 per cent (up from 13.2 per cent)

Known active cases: 802 (-31)

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

These figures are updated every Monday.

Ottawa residents with 1 dose (5+): 913,863 (+363)

Ottawa residents with 2 doses (5+): 874,689 (+1,247)

Ottawa residents with 3 doses (12+): 557,037 (+3,388)

Share of population five and older with at least one dose: 92 per cent (unchanged)

Share of population five and older fully vaccinated: 88 per cent (unchanged)

*Statistics on Ottawa residents with one or two doses include anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.

AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 3 in hospital, 0 in ICU

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: 9 in hospital, 2 in ICU

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: 4 in hospital, 2 in ICU

Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit: 10 in hospital, 6 in ICU

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: 10 in hospital, 0 in ICU

Outaouais (Gatineau and western Quebec): 10 in hospital, 5 in ICU

These figures are based on the latest data from each respective health unit at the time of publishing.

COVID-19 OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health is currently reporting active outbreaks in the following locations:

5 long-term care homes

2 retirement homes

1 hospital units

2 other congregate settings (group homes, supported independent living, etc.)

OPH no longer reports outbreaks in schools and childcare settings nor community outbreaks, such as those linked to local businesses, religious institutions, or sports and recreation activities.

A full list of locations with active outbreaks is available on OPH's COVID-19 dashboard.