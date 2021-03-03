Ottawa Public Health says 46 more people in the city have tested positive for COVID-19.

The new figure brings Ottawa's pandemic total to 14,870 cases since March 11, 2020, when the cit's first case was officially confirmed.

No new deaths were reported in Ottawa on Wednesday. To date, 441 people in the city have died of COVID-19.

There were 958 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported provincewide. Ontario also reported 17 new deaths and 1,090 newly resolved cases on Wednesday. The province reported 57 new cases in Ottawa. Figures from OPH often differ from the province's because the two agencies pull data for their daily reports at diffe

More than 7,000 Ontarians have died from COVID-19.

No new variants of concern were confirmed in Ottawa, according to the province.

Wednesday's update from Ottawa Public Health brings the number of known active cases back down below 500 after three days above that number. The number of people in Ottawa hospitals with COVID-19 has gone up for a third day in a row. Ottawa remains within the "orange-restrict" level under Ontario's COVID-19 framework.

VACCINES IN OTTAWA

As of March 1:

Vaccine doses administered in Ottawa (first and second shots): 50,508*

COVID-19 doses received (Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna): 61,820

*OPH says staff were able to extract additional doses out of several vials, which were given to residents. In a statement on its dashboard, OPH said, "Vaccine inventory is based on an expected 5 dose per vial supply. Occasionally, an additional dose (6th dose) is successfully extracted and administered to clients."

Appointments for vaccines for residents 80 and older, or adult recipients of chronic home care, opened in Ottawa Monday for select neighbourhoods. Click here to learn more.

ACTIVE CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA

The number of people with known active cases of COVID-19 is back below 500, dropping to 497 on Wednesday from 501 on Tuesday and 510 on Monday.

OPH reported 50 newly resolved cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday. Since the start of the pandemic, 13,932 people have had their cases of COVID-19 resolve non-fatally.

The number of active cases is the number of total cases of COVID-19 minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths. A case is considered resolved 14 days after known symptom onset or positive test result.

HOSPITALIZATIONS IN OTTAWA

There are currently 30 people in Ottawa hospitals with COVID-19 complications, up from 27 on on Tuesday and 21 on Monday. Six people are in intensive care.

Of the people in hospital, three are in their 40s (one is in the ICU), three are in their 50s, six are in their 60s (one is in the ICU), three are in their 70s, 10 are in their 80s (four are in the ICU), and five are 90 or older.

COVID-19 TESTING

Ontario health officials say 52,613 COVID-19 tests were completed provincewide on Tuesday.

The Ottawa COVID-18 Testing Taskforce said on Tuesday that 2,287 swabs were taken at local assessment centres on Monday and labs performed 2,718 tests.

The average turnaround from the time the swab is taken at a testing site to the result is 22 hours, down from 28.

The positivty rate for the week of Feb. 21 to 27 is 1.7 per cent.

The next update from the taskforce is due at around 3:30 p.m.

COVID-19 CASES ACROSS THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 13 new cases

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington Public Health: Five new cases

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: Eight new cases

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: Five new cases

CISSS de l'Outaouais (Gatineau and western Quebec): 16 new cases

