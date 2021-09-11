COVID-19 hospitalizations in Ottawa rise on Saturday; 75 new cases

Ottawa Public Health says 75 more people in Ottawa have tested positive for COVID-19.

The number of people in hospital with COVID-19 is also on the rise.

To date, OPH has recorded 28,828 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the city since the pandemic began. The death toll from COVID-19 stands at 594 residents. No new deaths were reported on Saturday.

The 75 new cases reported Saturday mark the highest one-day case count since late May, the last time more than 100 cases were reported in a single day.

Another 39 existing cases in Ottawa are considered resolved. The number of known active cases is now above 350. The weekly incidence rate of new cases per 100,000 population is now at 30.

Across Ontario, health officials confirmed another 857 cases. Eight more Ontarians have died because of COVID-19 and another seven deaths that happened more than a month ago and were added Saturday in a data cleanup, adding 15 new deaths to the province's total. Another 756 existing cases are now considered resolved.

Public Health Ontario reported 73 new cases in Ottawa on Saturday. Figures from OPH often differ from those provided by Public Health Ontario because the two health agencies pull data for their respective daily snapshot reports at different times of the day.

Across the region, Public Health Ontario added 23 new cases, including: three in the Eastern Ontario Health Unit; eight in Hastings Prince Edward; seven in Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington; and five in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark.

OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS

Ottawa is now in Step 3 of Ontario's Roadmap to Reopen plan.

Ottawa Public Health data:

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (Sept 3 to Sept. 9): 30.0 (up from 27.4)

Positivity rate in Ottawa (Sept. 2 to Sept. 8): 3.5 per cent

Reproduction number (Seven day average): 1.15

Reproduction values greater than 1 indicate the virus is spreading and each case infects more than one contact. If it is less than 1, it means spread is slowing.

UNVACCINATED CASES

Health Minister Christine Elliott says of the 857 new cases of COVID-19 reported on Saturday, 646 cases are in individuals who are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and 211 are in fully vaccinated individuals.

There are 363 people in hospitals across the province with COVID-19, of whom 42 are fully vaccinated. Of the 180 people in ICUs in Ontario with COVID-19, 15 are fully vaccinated.

Ottawa Public Health data suggest unvaccinated residents are 14 times more likely to contract COVID-19 than fully vaccinated residents are.

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health updates vaccine numbers on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

As of Friday:

Ottawa residents with 1 dose (12+): 801,625

Ottawa residents with 2 doses (12+): 743,136

Share of population 12 and older with at least one dose: 87 per cent

Share of population 12 and older fully vaccinated: 81 per cent

Total doses received in Ottawa: 1,402,040

*Total doses received does not include doses shipped to pharmacies and primary care clinics, but statistics on Ottawa residents with one or two doses includes anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.

ACTIVE CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA

There are 364 active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Saturday, up from 328 active cases on Friday.

Ottawa Public Health reported 39 newly resolved cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa. The number of resolved cases of coronavirus in Ottawa is 27,870.

The number of active cases is the number of total laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths. A case is considered resolved 14 days after known symptom onset or positive test result.

HOSPITALIZATIONS IN OTTAWA

There are nine people in Ottawa area hospitals with COVID-19 related illnesses on Saturday, up from six.

Two people in the intensive care unit.

Age categories of people in hospital:

0-9: 1

10-19: 1

20-29: 0

30-39: 0

40-49: 2

50-59: 3 (1 in ICU)

60-69: 2 (1 in ICU)

70;79: 0

80-89: 0

90+: 0

COVID-19 CASES IN OTTAWA BY AGE CATEGORY

0-9 years old: 13 new cases (2,450 total cases)

10-19 years-old: 11 new cases (3,752 total cases)

20-29 years-old: 19 new cases (6,501 total cases)

30-39 years-old: 14 new cases (4,427 total cases)

40-49 years-old: Eight new cases (3,788 total cases)

50-59 years-old: Four new cases (3,409 total cases)

60-69-years-old: One new case (2,002 total cases)

70-79 years-old: Two new cases (1,107 total cases)

80-89 years-old: Two new cases (863 total cases)

90+ years old: One new case (526 total cases)

Unknown: Zero new cases (3 cases total)

VARIANTS OF CONCERN

Ottawa Public Health data:

Total Alpha (B.1.1.7) cases: 6,844

Total Beta (B.1.351) cases: 513

Total Gamma (P.1) cases: 55

Total Delta (B.1.617.2) cases: 434

Percent of new cases with variant/mutation in last 30 days: 27 per cent

Total variants of concern/mutation cases: 9,567

Deaths linked to variants/mutations: 101

*OPH notes that that VOC and mutation trends must be treated with caution due to the varying time required to complete VOC testing and/or genomic analysis following the initial positive test for SARS-CoV-2. Test results may be completed in batches and data corrections or updates can result in changes to case counts that may differ from past reports.

CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: Three new cases

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: Eight new cases

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: Seven new cases

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: Five new cases

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: Zero new cases

COVID-19 OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health reporting COVID-19 outbreaks at institutions and community outbreaks in Ottawa.

Community outbreaks:

Religious/Spiritual Organization: One outbreak

Workplace - Warehouse: One outbreak

Schools and childcare spaces currently experiencing outbreaks: