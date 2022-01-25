COVID-19 hospitalizations on the rise in Island Health

The number of patients in hospital for treatment of COVID-19 continues to rise on Vancouver Island.

As of Tuesday, 100 people were in hospital for COVID in Island Health, according to the B.C. Centre for Disease Control, up from the 81 patients reported Monday and up from the 58 confirmed one week ago on Jan. 18.

Meanwhile, 13 patients are currently in intensive care on Vancouver Island, an increase from the 11 reported Monday and 10 confirmed on Jan. 18.

Around this time last month, on Dec. 23, 41 people were in hospital for treatment of COVID-19 in Island Health, including 18 patients who required critical care.

No new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported in Island Health over the past 24 hours, according to a statement Tuesday from the B.C. Ministry of Health.

Across the province, only one death was reported in Fraser Health.

Since the pandemic began, 2,554 people have died of COVID-19 in B.C., including 162 in the Vancouver Island region.

NEW CASES

B.C. health officials confirmed another 163 new cases of COVID-19 in the Vancouver Island region Tuesday.

The new cases were among 1,446 cases confirmed across the province over the past 24 hours.

While confirmed cases are only a fraction of B.C.'s total number of COVID-19 cases, health officials say the tests still serve as an indicator of transmission rates and test positivity in the province.

As of Tuesday, there are 32,468 active cases of COVID-19 in B.C., including 1,679 active cases in the island region.

VACCINATIONS

Approximately 89.6 per cent of eligible British Columbians have received one does of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 83.6 per cent have receive two doses.

Meanwhile, 41.3 per cent of eligible B.C. residents aged 12 and older have received a third dose of vaccine as of Tuesday.

While speaking at a live briefing Tuesday afternoon, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said B.C.'s vaccine passport system would remain in place until the end of June.

She also announced that youth sports tournaments would be allowed to restart next week, though adult tournaments are still suspended at this time.