COVID-19 hospitalizations remain stable in Ottawa

Ottawa Public Health is reporting one new death linked to COVID-19 in Ottawa this week, while hospitalizations remain stable.

The health unit is now reporting COVID-19 statistics on Tuesdays and Fridays, instead of every weekday.

Since Tuesday, there has been one new death linked to COVID-19 in Ottawa.

There are seven Ottawa residents in hospital with an active COVID-19 infection, unchanged from Tuesday. There is one person in the ICU with an active COVID-19 infection.

OPH hospitalization figures only represent Ottawa residents who are in hospital because of an active case of COVID-19. Local hospitals report higher figures, which include patients who were admitted for reasons other than COVID-19 but have tested positive and patients who are not from Ottawa.

Here is a look at how many COVID-19 patients are in each hospital:

The Ottawa Hospital: 11 patients

Queensway Carleton Hospital: Six patients

Montfort Hospital: Four patients

CHEO: One patient

Ottawa Public Health is reporting 162 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa over the past three days. Case counts are considered an underrepresentation of the true amount of COVID-19 in the community due to provincial restrictions on who can access a PCR test.

Since the first case of COVID-19 in Ottawa in March 2020, there have been 74,296 laboratory-confirmed cases, including 817 deaths.

OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (June 9 to 15): 31.5 (up from 29.6)

Seven-day average of positivity rate in the Ottawa community, excluding long-term care homes (June 15): 8.7 per cent

Known active cases: 451 (-35)

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

Updated June 13.

Ottawa residents with 1 dose (5+): 917,471

Ottawa residents with 2 doses (5+): 882,507

Ottawa residents with 3 doses (12+): 579,392

Share of population five and older with at least one dose: 92 per cent

Share of population five and older fully vaccinated: 89 per cent

Share of population 12 and older with at least three doses: 63 per cent

*Statistics on Ottawa residents with one or more doses include anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.

AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 0 in hospital, 0 in ICU

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: 2 in hospital, 0 in ICU

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: 4 in hospital, 0 in ICU (only updated on Tuesdays)

Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit: 0 in hospital, 0 in ICU

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: 3 in hospital, 0 in ICU

Outaouais (Gatineau and western Quebec): 39 in hospital, 0 in ICU

These figures are based on the latest data from each respective health unit at the time of publishing.

COVID-19 OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health is currently reporting active outbreaks in the following locations (as of Friday, June 17):

5 long-term care homes

5 retirement homes

4 hospital units

3 other congregate settings (group homes, supported independent living, etc.)

OPH no longer reports outbreaks in schools and childcare settings nor community outbreaks, such as those linked to local businesses, religious institutions, or sports and recreation activities.

A full list of locations with active outbreaks is available on OPH's COVID-19 dashboard.