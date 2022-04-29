COVID-19 hospitalizations rise in Ottawa heading into the weekend
The city of Ottawa is seeing an increase in COVID-19 related hospitalizations heading into the weekend.
Ottawa Public Health is reporting 40 people in Ottawa area hospitals with an active COVID-19 infection on Friday, up from 38 on Thursday. There are five people in the ICU because of an active COVID-19 infection.
OPH hospitalization figures only represent Ottawa residents who are in hospital because of an active case of COVID-19. Local hospitals report higher figures, which include patients who were admitted for reasons other than COVID-19 but have tested positive and patients who are not from Ottawa.
Here is a look at how many COVID-19 patients are in each hospital:
- The Ottawa Hospital: 99 patients
- Queensway Carleton Hospital: 13 patients
- Montfort Hospital: 16 patients
- CHEO: Nine patients
No new deaths were reported in the city on Friday.
OPH reported 127 new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Friday. The number of cases is considered an underestimate of the true COVID-19 numbers in the community due to testing restrictions.
Public Health Ontario reported 20 new deaths linked to COVID-19 across Ontario on Friday. There are 1,679 people in hospital with an active COVID-19 infection, up from 1,661 hospitalizations on Thursday.
OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS
- COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (April 21 to 27): 118.1 (down from 139.0)
- Seven-day average of positivity rate in the Ottawa community, excluding long-term care homes (April 28): 15.75 per cent
- Known active cases: 1,682 (-61)
COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA
These figures are updated every Monday.
- Ottawa residents with 1 dose (5+): 915,737 (+347)
- Ottawa residents with 2 doses (5+): 879,628 (+520)
- Ottawa residents with 3 doses (12+): 572,200 (+1,703)
- Share of population five and older with at least one dose: 92 per cent
- Share of population five and older fully vaccinated: 89 per cent
- Share of population 12 and older with at least three doses: 63 per cent
*Statistics on Ottawa residents with one or two doses include anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.
AROUND THE REGION
- Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 14 in hospital, 3 in ICU
- Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: 23 in hospital, 3 in ICU
- Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: 13 in hospital, 7 in ICU
- Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit: 16 in hospital, 5 in ICU
- Renfrew County and District Health Unit: 14 in hospital, 1 in ICU
- Outaouais (Gatineau and western Quebec): 96 in hospital, 6 in ICU
These figures are based on the latest data from each respective health unit as of Wednesday, April 20, 2022.
COVID-19 OUTBREAKS
Ottawa Public Health is currently reporting active outbreaks in the following locations:
- 15 long-term care homes
- 28 retirement homes
- 13 hospital units
- 14 other congregate settings (group homes, supported independent living, etc.)
OPH no longer reports outbreaks in schools and childcare settings nor community outbreaks, such as those linked to local businesses, religious institutions, or sports and recreation activities.
A full list of locations with active outbreaks is available on OPH's COVID-19 dashboard.