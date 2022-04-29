COVID-19 hospitalizations rise in Ottawa heading into the weekend

The city of Ottawa is seeing an increase in COVID-19 related hospitalizations heading into the weekend.

Ottawa Public Health is reporting 40 people in Ottawa area hospitals with an active COVID-19 infection on Friday, up from 38 on Thursday. There are five people in the ICU because of an active COVID-19 infection.

OPH hospitalization figures only represent Ottawa residents who are in hospital because of an active case of COVID-19. Local hospitals report higher figures, which include patients who were admitted for reasons other than COVID-19 but have tested positive and patients who are not from Ottawa.

Here is a look at how many COVID-19 patients are in each hospital:

The Ottawa Hospital: 99 patients

Queensway Carleton Hospital: 13 patients

Montfort Hospital: 16 patients

CHEO: Nine patients

No new deaths were reported in the city on Friday.

OPH reported 127 new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Friday. The number of cases is considered an underestimate of the true COVID-19 numbers in the community due to testing restrictions.

Public Health Ontario reported 20 new deaths linked to COVID-19 across Ontario on Friday. There are 1,679 people in hospital with an active COVID-19 infection, up from 1,661 hospitalizations on Thursday.

OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (April 21 to 27): 118.1 (down from 139.0)

Seven-day average of positivity rate in the Ottawa community, excluding long-term care homes (April 28): 15.75 per cent

Known active cases: 1,682 (-61)

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

These figures are updated every Monday.

Ottawa residents with 1 dose (5+): 915,737 (+347)

Ottawa residents with 2 doses (5+): 879,628 (+520)

Ottawa residents with 3 doses (12+): 572,200 (+1,703)

Share of population five and older with at least one dose: 92 per cent

Share of population five and older fully vaccinated: 89 per cent

Share of population 12 and older with at least three doses: 63 per cent

*Statistics on Ottawa residents with one or two doses include anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.

AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 14 in hospital, 3 in ICU

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: 23 in hospital, 3 in ICU

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: 13 in hospital, 7 in ICU

Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit: 16 in hospital, 5 in ICU

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: 14 in hospital, 1 in ICU

Outaouais (Gatineau and western Quebec): 96 in hospital, 6 in ICU

These figures are based on the latest data from each respective health unit as of Wednesday, April 20, 2022.

COVID-19 OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health is currently reporting active outbreaks in the following locations:

15 long-term care homes

28 retirement homes

13 hospital units

14 other congregate settings (group homes, supported independent living, etc.)

OPH no longer reports outbreaks in schools and childcare settings nor community outbreaks, such as those linked to local businesses, religious institutions, or sports and recreation activities.

A full list of locations with active outbreaks is available on OPH's COVID-19 dashboard.