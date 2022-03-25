COVID-19 hospitalizations rise slightly on Vancouver Island as 47 new cases confirmed

No deaths related to COVID-19 were reported in the Vancouver Island region Friday, while two deaths were reported elsewhere in the province.

One person died in the Vancouver Coastal Health region and one died in the Northern Health region, the province said in a statement.

The update brings British Columbia's pandemic death toll to 2,983, including 236 deaths in Island Health.

NEW CASES AND HOSPITALIZATIONS

The B.C. Ministry of Health identified 218 new cases of the disease Friday, including 47 new cases in the island region.

There are currently 260 people in hospital with the illness across B.C., including 50 patients in intensive care.

On Vancouver Island, 37 patients are currently in hospital with COVID-19, up from 36 reported Thursday and 29 confirmed a week ago on March 18.

Two patients are receiving critical care in Island Health, down from three reported Thursday and matching the two reported on March 18.

Around this time last month, on Feb. 25, 67 people were in hospital with COVID-19 on Vancouver Island, including six patients in critical care.

VACCINATIONS

As of Friday, 90.8 per cent of eligible B.C. residents aged five and older have received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 87.2 per cent have received two doses.

Approximately 57.3 per cent of eligible British Columbians aged 12 and older have received three doses of vaccine.