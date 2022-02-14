COVID-19 hospitalizations stabilize on P.E.I.; 8 people remain in hospital

Prince Edward Island is reporting eight people in hospital with COVID-19 on Monday.

In a news release, Dr. Heather Morrison, the province’s chief public health officer, says there are four people in hospital due to COVID-19. There are also four people in hospital who were admitted for other reasons, but tested positive for COVID-19 when they were admitted, or after they were admitted.

Those numbers remain unchanged since Sunday.

CASE COUNT

The province says there are 161 new cases of COVID-19, 199 new recovered cases, and a total of 1,735 active cases on Monday. The new cases are still under investigation.

Morrison says there have been an average of 199 cases per day over the last seven days.

The province has confirmed 10,550 cases of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.

OUTBREAK UPDATE

Morrison also provided an update on the locations of current outbreaks in high-risk settings, which include:

Long-term care facilities (four facilities with outbreaks):

Andrews of Park West

Clinton View Lodge

Garden Home

South Shore Villa

Community care facilities:

Corrigan Home

Early learning and child care centres:

23 centres with cases or outbreaks of COVID-19

Seven centres open

Five centres closed

11 centres operating at a modified or reduced capacity

Hospitals:

Community Hospital O’Leary

Prince County Hospital

Other congregate settings:

Prince County Correctional Centre

Island schools with cases are listed on the Public Schools Branch and Commission scolaire de langue française websites.

VACCINATION UPDATE

As of Wednesday, 96.9 per cent of Island residents over the age of 12 had received at least one dose of vaccine, 93.7 per cent were fully vaccinated, and 67.4 per cent of children between the ages of five and 11 had one dose of vaccine.

Anyone 12 years of age and older can get their COVID-19 vaccination – first and second dose – at a Health PEI vaccination clinic or at one of the many partner pharmacies across the province. Booster doses are also being offered at clinics and partner pharmacies to those 18 years of age and older who received their second dose five and a half months earlier. Island children between the ages of five and 11 can receive their COVID-19 vaccine at a Health PEI vaccination clinic.

TESTING

Until further notice, testing at Health PEI COVID-19 testing clinics will continue to be limited to the following:

symptomatic individuals

close contacts of positive cases

confirmatory tests for individuals who test preliminary positive with a rapid antigen test

People who do not have symptoms do not require testing (unless in one of the above categories). Those who seek testing related to travel (for example: day 4 tests) will be provided with at-home rapid antigen tests -- two tests to be taken 48 hours apart.

Islanders are urged to get tested if they experience any COVID-19 symptoms, even after a previous negative test, and to self-isolate until the results come back.