COVID-19 hospitalizations up slightly in Waterloo Region

Public health reported 23 COVID-19 hospitalizations Monday in Waterloo Region.

That’s increased by four since Friday's update on the region's dashboard.

The number of people with COVID-19 currently receiving medical care in the ICU has dropped by two, now sitting at five.

Monday's update from public health includes data from the previous three days.

Another 122 lab-confirmed cases were reported on Monday, bringing the total to 41,191 since the start of the pandemic. Of those, 40,304 are now considered resolved.

There are at least 487 active COVID-19 cases in Waterloo Region, up 14 from the previous update.

No new deaths were added to the dashboard on Monday.

The number of outbreaks remains unchanged at six in Waterloo Region. Three of those are in hospitals and three are listed as congregate settings. No new outbreaks have been declared in local long-term care or retirement homes.

ONTARIO'S COVID-19 UPDATE

For the first time since Dec. 20, no new COVID-19 deaths have been reported in Ontario.

MORE: Ontario reports no new COVID-19 deaths for the first time in months

Health officials did not update their hospitalization tally on Monday, only stating that 228 people are currently receiving medical care in the ICU across the province. Officials said 79 of the people in those ICUS are fully vaccinated, 46 are unvaccinated and six are partially vaccinated. The remaining 97 have an unknown vaccination status.