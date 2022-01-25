COVID-19 hospitalizations up to 729, six deaths reported in Manitoba Tuesday

COVID-19 hospitalizations are now up to 729, with the deaths of six more Manitobans reported as of Tuesday.

According to the provincial COVID-19 dashboard, the total number of COVID-19 hospitalizations increased by 13 cases on Tuesday, to 729. Of those hospitalizations, 662 people have active cases.

There was no change in the total number of COVID-19 patients in ICU, leaving the total at 49 people including 44 who have active cases.

The dashboard shows six more deaths were reported on Tuesday, bringing the total number of COVID-19 deaths in Manitoba to 1,521. No details regarding these deaths were released on Tuesday.

The province completed 2,025 laboratory tests on Monday. The five-day test positivity rate in Manitoba dropped slightly on Tuesday to 32.9 per cent – down from 33.3 per cent on Monday.

The province reported 637 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, though health officials have said this is an undercount as positive test results from rapid antigen tests that people do at home are not collected or reported.

The total number of reported COVID-19 cases in Manitoba is now at 116,770, which includes 39,296 active cases and 75,953 recoveries.