COVID-19 identified at 2 Saskatoon high schools

Positive cases of COVID-19 have been identified at two Saskatoon high schools.

On Monday, officials from the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) informed Greater Saskatoon Catholic Schools (GSCS) of positive cases of COVID-19 at Holy Cross and Bishop Mahoney High Schools, according to a news release.

GSCS said it’s working with public health to notify parents and caregivers about the exposures.

The SHA is recommending all close contacts get tested and is reminding families the risk of exposure for anyone not considered a close contact remains low.

All affected classes and cohorts will switch to online learning, GSCS said.