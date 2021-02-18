COVID-19 Immunization records are now available online for Manitobans who have received their shots, the Manitoba government announced on Thursday.

The records will include information on the COVID-19 vaccine received and dates it was administered. The information is available for viewing and printing, but in order to access the portal you have to have a valid Manitoba Health registration card and an email address.

“This is another proactive measure to ensure people have access to their own health information,” said Health and Seniors Care Minister Heather Stefanson in a news release.

“We know many Manitobans have asked for their COVID-19 vaccination information from our public health offices. The new online portal will make this easier for all eligible Manitobans until a more permanent immunization card is available.”

Requests for immunization records can be made about 48 hours after a person receives their shot, but the province said it could take up to a week for the information to become available.

The minister said a secure vaccination card is in development and will be available sometime in the spring. She noted employers and other third parties should not be requesting proof of a COVD-19 vaccination for any purpose.

People without internet access, or a valid health card number, can still call their public health office for access to their immunization records.

The records can be accessed on the Shared Health online portal that is also used for COVID-19 test results at https://sharedhealthmb.ca/covid19/test-results/.