COVID-19 in Alberta: 1,486 new cases and 977 more variant infections

Another 1,486 new cases of COVID-19 were reported Saturday, including 977 variant of concern cases.

In a limited update delivered over Twitter, Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw said the province completed 16,353 tests since the last update translating to a provincial positivity rate of 9.2 per cent.

Of the variant cases, 960 were new cases of the B.1.1.7 variant originating from the United Kingdom while 15 were the P.1 variant originating from Brazil. The remaining two cases were the B.1.351 variant originating from South Africa.

Saturday marked the 11th day of more than 1,000 new infections of COVID-19 reported.

Alberta currently has 17,307 active cases of COVID-19.

Three additional deaths from COVID-19 were reported by Hinshaw raising the provincial total to 2,037.

There are currently 445 in hospital with COVID-19 and 94 people in ICU, Hinshaw said. The Calgary Zone leads hospitalizations with 185 while the Edmonton Zone has 148. All other zones have les than 50.

The Calgary Zone has 7,622 active cases and the Edmonton Zone has 4,606. The North and Central Zones have 2,363 and 1,734 cases respectively. The South Zone has 924 cases and 58 cases have an unknown zone of origin.

As of Saturday, 149,935 people in Alberta have recovered from COVID-19.

Over 1.1 million vaccine doses had been delivered, including more than 210,000 second doses.