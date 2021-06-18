COVID-19 in Alberta: 124 new cases as province surpasses 70 per cent vaccination target

Alberta reported fewer than 200 new cases on Friday for a ninth straight day as the province began its countdown to Stage 3 reopening after officially surpassing its vaccination target.

At the end of Thursday, 70.2 per cent of Albertans have received at least a first dose of vaccine. More than 983,000, or about 25.8 per cent of the eligible population has received a second dose.

Stage 3, which removes almost all public health restrictions, will begin on July 1.

The province added 124 new cases Friday, as the active case count fell to 2,336.

There are now 237 Albertans in hospital receiving care for COVID-19, including 58 in intensive care units.

Three more individuals, ranging in ages from 40s to 60s, were reported to have died, bringing the number of COVID-19 deaths in Alberta up to 2,283.

The province reported an 2.13 per cent positivity rate based on about 5,600 tests.

Also Friday, the province expanded vaccination availability to those who got their first dose in May.

The move comes 11 days ahead of the initially planned date and will make another 1.1 million Albertans eligible for a second dose.