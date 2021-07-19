COVID-19 in Alberta: 130 new cases since Friday as province reaches 5 million vaccine doses

Alberta reported 130 new COVID-19 cases for the past three days.

The province added 38 cases on Friday, 43 on Saturday and 49 on Sunday.

There are 605 active COVID-19 infections in Alberta, 100 hospitalizations and 27 people in ICU.

Two Albertans were reported to have died of COVID-19 since Friday.

As of Sunday, Alberta Health Services administered just over five million vaccine doses.

“Vaccines have proven to be, by far, the single most effective way to protect us and our communities from COVID-19," Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw said in a news release. "While COVID-19 cases are declining right now, this virus remains a serious public health concern. Every dose truly does make a difference in reducing infection and spread of COVID-19.”

Nearly 75 per cent of Albertans have received one dose and almost 60 per cent are fully immunized.