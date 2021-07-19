COVID-19 in Alberta: 130 new cases since Friday as province reaches 5 million vaccine doses
Alberta reported 130 new COVID-19 cases for the past three days.
The province added 38 cases on Friday, 43 on Saturday and 49 on Sunday.
There are 605 active COVID-19 infections in Alberta, 100 hospitalizations and 27 people in ICU.
Two Albertans were reported to have died of COVID-19 since Friday.
As of Sunday, Alberta Health Services administered just over five million vaccine doses.
“Vaccines have proven to be, by far, the single most effective way to protect us and our communities from COVID-19," Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw said in a news release. "While COVID-19 cases are declining right now, this virus remains a serious public health concern. Every dose truly does make a difference in reducing infection and spread of COVID-19.”
Nearly 75 per cent of Albertans have received one dose and almost 60 per cent are fully immunized.
-
'Comfortable being who I am': NHL prospect and Calgary Hitmen player comes outLuke Prokop became the first player under an NHL contract to come out as gay, making the public announcement Monday morning.
-
WestJet apologizes to customers, says refunds should be issued for rebooked flightsWestJet says it was wrong when it offered credits instead of full refunds to customers who wanted to cancel flights the airline re-booked. In some cases itineraries changed from direct flights to include stop overs and long delays.
-
UBCIC president joins growing calls for a state of emergency over raging B.C. wildfiresThe president of the Union of British Columbia Indian Chiefs is joining growing calls for the provincial government to declare a state of emergency due to the raging wildfires threatening communities.
-
Bondy suspended without pay from Essex councilWard 4 Councillor Sherry Bondy has been suspended 30 days without pay.
-
Eclipsed by new development: massive downtown Halifax mural to vanish from public viewA well-known piece of public art in downtown Halifax will soon vanish from public view, eclipsed by a new development, but the artist who painted it says that's simply the nature of the work.
-
Drone interfered with fire fighting operation in the Whiteshell, province saysSmoke from numerous forest fires is blanketing much of southern Manitoba and it’s affecting the air you breathe.
-
Sask. producers attempt to save pastures and crop amid droughtThe Johnstone family never thought they’d be cutting their wheat crop in July. Drought has devastated many of their fields near Corderre, so 80 per cent of the wheat is being harvested green for cattle feed.
-
It’s been 30 years since Gwen Jacob went topless in Guelph and launched a fight for women's rightsIt's been exactly 30 years since Gwen Jacob walked topless in Guelph, sparking a lengthy court battle that won women the right to be topless in public.
-
North Glenora residents concerned with planned housing developmentsSome residents in a central Edmonton neighbourhood worry changes planned by a developer won’t attract as many young families to the area as aging townhomes are replaced with new apartment units.