COVID-19 in Alberta: 25 more deaths as province adds 1.6K weekend cases

Alberta's COVID-19 death toll rose by 25 over the weekend as the province reported 1,592 new cases on Monday.

The latest update covers data from Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

The deaths are spread across several days and include one individual from the Central Zone in their 20s as well as two in their 30s, which includes one also from the Central Zone and the other from the Edmonton Zone.

Forty-five people under 40 have now died due to COVID-19, with 20 of them occurring since July 1.

The 25 deaths bring the number of fatalities due to COVID-19 in Alberta up to 3,051.

Alberta is averaging about eight deaths from COVID-19 a day over the past week.

As of Monday, there are 821 people in hospital with COVID-19, including 182 patients in intensive care units.

Active cases dipped under 10,000 for the first time since the last week of August, falling to 9,481.

Among all Albertans, 73.7 per cent of the population has had at least a first dose of vaccine and 67.1 per cent have had two or more shots.

Unvaccinated Albertans continue to be the most at risk of suffering a severe outcome after contracting COVID-19, including hospitalization or death.

The next data update is scheduled for Tuesday afternoon.