COVID-19 in Alberta: 333 new cases on Thursday as Omicron count grows by 2

Alberta identified 333 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday as well as two more cases of the Omicron variant, according to the province’s latest data update.

The new Omicron cases were identified in the Calgary and Central health zones and bring the province’s total up to 19.

Variant cases are identified through a further screening done after an initial positive test for COVID-19. The time needed for that further screening means the two new Omicron cases are likely from several days ago.

No new deaths were reported Thursday and the death count dropped by one after Alberta Health removed the death of a person in their 20s it had reported on Wednesday after determining it was not due to COVID-19.

The number of Albertans to have died due to COVID-19 was adjusted down to 3,271, including 18 individuals under 30.

There are now 368 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, including 70 in intensive care units.

Among all Albertans, 77.5 per cent have now had at least one dose of vaccine, and 72 per cent of the entire population has had a second dose.

More than 76,000 doses of vaccine have now been administered to children between the ages of five and 11, an increase of more than 3,300 over Wednesday’s count.

Unvaccinated Albertans remain significantly more likely to suffer a severe outcome after contracting COVID-19, including hospitalization or death.

Alberta’s next data update is scheduled for Friday afternoon.